Be the first to eulogize dead celebrities and WIN!

Our Holy Mission

  1. Be the first to post “RIP” to a deceased celebrity
  2. Get a custom medal to commemorate your victory!

"RIP Matthew Perry, we will miss you"

@alexloverlang

Latest Eulogy

Teri Garr

Actor
19442024
1st

Wow. RIP Teri Garr

@DJvAPED

Claim your medal
1
@DJvAPED
Wow. RIP Teri GarrWow. RIP Teri Garr
Leader
https://x.com/DJvAPED/status/1851312647007768789
2
@SeanFennessey
RIP Teri Garr, who made every movie better and also gave one of the funniest, rawest star-looks-back interviews ever.RIP Teri Garr, who made every movie better and also gave one of the funniest, rawest star-looks-back interviews ever.
+00:00:20
https://x.com/SeanFennessey/status/1851312732529893570
3
@MikeMacRaeMike
RIP Teri Garr you were everyone's favoriteRIP Teri Garr you were everyone's favorite
+00:00:45
https://x.com/MikeMacRaeMike/status/1851312834463826138
4
@JPierreCoyle
RIP Teri Garr. An all timer of a supporting performance in Scorsese's After Hours. But great in so many others including Close Encounters.RIP Teri Garr. An all timer of a supporting performance in Scorsese's After Hours. But great in so many others including Close Encounters.
+00:03:48
https://x.com/JPierreCoyle/status/1851313603430981865
5
@grmartin
ah hell. RIP Teri Garr.ah hell. RIP Teri Garr.
+00:04:54
https://x.com/grmartin/status/1851313881286918602
View more eulogies

When a celebrity dies, a solemn ritual begins: millions race to be the first to post “RIP.”

The RIP Off rewards the fastest eulogists with a custom medal and immortality on this leaderboard.

Eulogies For

Teri Garr

Actor

Liam Payne

Musician

Pete Rose

Athlete

Kris Kristofferson

Musician

Maggie Smith

Actor

James Earl Jones

Actor

Lou Dobbs

TV Host

Shannen Doherty

Actor

Richard Simmons

Fitness Instructor

Ruth Westheimer

Psychologist

Shelley Duvall

Actor

Donald Sutherland

Actor

Willie Mays

Athlete

Kabosa

Doge

OJ Simpson

Athlete

Toby Keith

Musician

Carl Weathers

Actor

Henry Kissinger

Politician

Charlie Munger

Investor

Matthew Perry

Actor

Steve Harwell

Musician

Jimmy Buffet

Musician

Bob Barker

Television Host

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Businessman

Paul Reubens

Actor

Sinéad O'Connor

Musician

Tony Bennett

Musician

Alan Arkin

Actor

Cormac McCarthy

Writer

Ted Kaczynski

Unabomber

Tina Turner

Musician

Logan Roy

CEO

Jerry Springer

Television Host

Raquel Welch

Actress

Burt Bacharach

Musician

Aaron Carter

Musician

Angela Lansbury

Actress

Coolio

Musician

Queen Elizabeth

Monarch

Meat Loaf

Musician

Bob Saget

Comedian

Sidney Poitier

Actor

Betty White

Actress

Norm Macdonald

Comedian

Alex Trebek

Television Host

Sean Connery

Actor

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice

Chadwick Boseman

Actor

Kirk Douglas

Actor

Kobe Bryant

Athlete

Grumpy Cat

Meme Cat

Stan Lee

Comic Book Creator

Mac Miller

Musician

Aretha Franklin

Musician

Anthony Bourdain

Chef

Avicii

Musician

Tom Petty

Musician

Juicero

Startup

Carrie Fisher

Actress

Leonard Cohen

Musician

Muhammad Ali

Athlete

Harambe

Gorilla

Prince

Musician

David Bowie

Musician

Joan Rivers

Comedian

Robin Williams

Actor

Philip Seymour Hoffman

Actor

Paul Walker

Actor

James Gandolfini

Actor

Whitney Houston

Musician

Gus Fring

Restaurateur

Amy Winehouse

Musician

Brittany Murphy

Actress

Michael Jackson

Musician

Circuit City

Retailer

Bernie Mac

Comedian

Heath Ledger

Actor

Teri Garr

Actor

Liam Payne

Musician

Pete Rose

Athlete

Kris Kristofferson

Musician

Maggie Smith

Actor

James Earl Jones

Actor

Lou Dobbs

TV Host

Shannen Doherty

Actor

Richard Simmons

Fitness Instructor

Ruth Westheimer

Psychologist

Shelley Duvall

Actor

Donald Sutherland

Actor

Willie Mays

Athlete

Kabosa

Doge

OJ Simpson

Athlete

Toby Keith

Musician

Carl Weathers

Actor

Henry Kissinger

Politician

Charlie Munger

Investor

Matthew Perry

Actor

Steve Harwell

Musician

Jimmy Buffet

Musician

Bob Barker

Television Host

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Businessman

Paul Reubens

Actor

Sinéad O'Connor

Musician

Tony Bennett

Musician

Alan Arkin

Actor

Cormac McCarthy

Writer

Ted Kaczynski

Unabomber

Tina Turner

Musician

Logan Roy

CEO

Jerry Springer

Television Host

Raquel Welch

Actress

Burt Bacharach

Musician

Aaron Carter

Musician

Angela Lansbury

Actress

Coolio

Musician

Queen Elizabeth

Monarch

Meat Loaf

Musician

Bob Saget

Comedian

Sidney Poitier

Actor

Betty White

Actress

Norm Macdonald

Comedian

Alex Trebek

Television Host

Sean Connery

Actor

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice

Chadwick Boseman

Actor

Kirk Douglas

Actor

Kobe Bryant

Athlete

Grumpy Cat

Meme Cat

Stan Lee

Comic Book Creator

Mac Miller

Musician

Aretha Franklin

Musician

Anthony Bourdain

Chef

Avicii

Musician

Tom Petty

Musician

Juicero

Startup

Carrie Fisher

Actress

Leonard Cohen

Musician

Muhammad Ali

Athlete

Harambe

Gorilla

Prince

Musician

David Bowie

Musician

Joan Rivers

Comedian

Robin Williams

Actor

Philip Seymour Hoffman

Actor

Paul Walker

Actor

James Gandolfini

Actor

Whitney Houston

Musician

Gus Fring

Restaurateur

Amy Winehouse

Musician

Brittany Murphy

Actress

Michael Jackson

Musician

Circuit City

Retailer

Bernie Mac

Comedian

Heath Ledger

Actor

Liam Payne

Musician
19932024
1st

Estaba tan duro que quedó clavado en la vereda. Rip Liam Payne

@mer194512

Claim your medal
1
@mer194512
Estaba tan duro que quedó clavado en la vereda. Rip Liam PayneEstaba tan duro que quedó clavado en la vereda. Rip Liam Payne
Leader
https://twitter.com/mer194512/status/1846660589289877987
2
@antiViral_01
RIP Liam Payne this evil ass haunted ass city just took another beautiful human being and artist from his loved ones. Rest in peaceRIP Liam Payne this evil ass haunted ass city just took another beautiful human being and artist from his loved ones. Rest in peace
+00:07:26
https://twitter.com/antiViral_01/status/1846662461484667230
3
@dudurh
Meu Deus... que notícia trágica. RIP Liam PayneMeu Deus... que notícia trágica. RIP Liam Payne
+00:09:39
https://x.com/dudurh/status/1846663016470729184
4
@st4rr0ving
rip liam payne oh my god?rip liam payne oh my god?
+00:11:45
https://x.com/st4rr0ving/status/1846663547537051969
5
@rosanixv
why am i seeing rip liam payne trending?? omgwhy am i seeing rip liam payne trending?? omg
+00:13:55
https://x.com/rosanixv/status/1846664092670439671

Pete Rose

Athlete
19412024
1st

@PeteRose_14 Rip Pete rose condolences to his family

@kayydondadaa

Claim your medal
1
@kayydondadaa
@PeteRose_14 Rip Pete rose condolences to his family@PeteRose_14 Rip Pete rose condolences to his family
Leader
https://twitter.com/kayydondadaa/status/1840884097457266939
2
@RussellHoinke
RIP Pete RoseRIP Pete Rose
+00:04:39
https://twitter.com/RussellHoinke/status/1840885265901953163
3
@JRic55555
RIP Pete roseRIP Pete rose
+00:23:30
https://twitter.com/JRic55555/status/1840890012419653661
4
@LadieBraves
RIP Pete RoseRIP Pete Rose
+00:24:31
https://twitter.com/LadieBraves/status/1840890267102306340
5
@PanchitoLindo06
RIP Pete RoseRIP Pete Rose
+00:25:50
https://twitter.com/PanchitoLindo06/status/1840890600276848832

Kris Kristofferson

Musician
19362024
1st

There goes my childhood... RIP Kris Kristofferson.

@inkgnition

Claim your medal
1
@inkgnition
There goes my childhood... RIP Kris Kristofferson.There goes my childhood... RIP Kris Kristofferson.
Leader
https://twitter.com/inkgnition/status/1840691717671903723
2
@angelohrg
The Not-So-Subtle Political Commentary Behind Kris Kristofferson’s 1990 Single “Don’t Let the Bastards (Get You Down)” RIP Kris KristoffersonThe Not-So-Subtle Political Commentary Behind Kris Kristofferson’s 1990 Single “Don’t Let the Bastards (Get You Down)” RIP Kris Kristofferson
+00:01:47
https://twitter.com/angelohrg/status/1840692166516994186
3
@DrGerryBrierley
For once I wish I was Miss Piggy RIP Kris KristoffersonFor once I wish I was Miss Piggy RIP Kris Kristofferson
+00:02:17
https://twitter.com/DrGerryBrierley/status/1840692293738594755
4
@JackdEliz
Il ne nous reste plus que @WillieNelson avec sa vieille guitare défoncée... #RIP Kris #KristoffersonIl ne nous reste plus que @WillieNelson avec sa vieille guitare défoncée... #RIP Kris #Kristofferson
+00:02:43
https://twitter.com/JackdEliz/status/1840692399435022406
5
@stlukesguild62
RIP Kris KristoffersonRIP Kris Kristofferson
+00:02:56
https://twitter.com/stlukesguild62/status/1840692454254624899

Maggie Smith

Actor
19342024
1st

Awww! RIP Maggie Smith!

@_clara_lfc

Claim your medal
1
@_clara_lfc
Awww! RIP Maggie Smith!Awww! RIP Maggie Smith!
Leader
https://x.com/_clara_lfc/status/1839655020804890885
2
@LitLit76
RIP Maggie Smith, so sad :(RIP Maggie Smith, so sad :(
+00:00:12
https://x.com/LitLit76/status/1839655071010758721
3
@HenryMcKean
RIP Maggie SmithRIP Maggie Smith
+00:01:00
https://x.com/HenryMcKean/status/1839655270353363377
4
@greaseychips
NOT MCGONAGALL OMGGGG RIP MAGGIE SMITHNOT MCGONAGALL OMGGGG RIP MAGGIE SMITH
+00:01:07
https://x.com/greaseychips/status/1839655300191723540
5
@MsRobinHosking
RIP Maggie Smith. One of the best to ever do itRIP Maggie Smith. One of the best to ever do it
+00:01:09
https://x.com/MsRobinHosking/status/1839655307808502236

James Earl Jones

Actor
19312024
5th

RIP James Earl Jones. The definition of a legend

@starwarstufff

Claim your medal
1
@_E5150
RIP James Earl JonesRIP James Earl Jones
Leader
https://x.com/_E5150/status/1833242827985457533
2
@pauldavidson
RIP James Earl JonesRIP James Earl Jones
+00:00:47
https://x.com/pauldavidson/status/1833243025646203301
3
@TheGGForever
RIP James Earl Jones. #legendRIP James Earl Jones. #legend
+00:01:05
https://x.com/TheGGForever/status/1833243100787184033
4
@TrueCrimeJeanne
#RIP James Earl Jones#RIP James Earl Jones
+00:01:08
https://x.com/TrueCrimeJeanne/status/1833243111314567314
5
@starwarstufff
RIP James Earl Jones. The definition of a legendRIP James Earl Jones. The definition of a legend
+00:01:38
https://x.com/starwarstufff/status/1833243235734401315

Lou Dobbs

TV Host
19452024
1st

RIP Lou Dobbs Best of the best.

@KAM4Texas

Claim your medal
1
@KAM4Texas
RIP Lou Dobbs Best of the best.RIP Lou Dobbs Best of the best.
Leader
https://twitter.com/KAM4Texas/status/1814026207278563468
2
@shelleywilde1
RIP Lou Dobbs…RIP Lou Dobbs…
+00:01:53
https://twitter.com/shelleywilde1/status/1814026680551535086
3
@PaulIngrassia
RIP Lou Dobbs! One of the best!RIP Lou Dobbs! One of the best!
+00:02:27
https://twitter.com/PaulIngrassia/status/1814026823350534581
4
@JoeShmo32152716
Holy fuck. RIP Lou Dobbs one of the realest patriots ever to do it!Holy fuck. RIP Lou Dobbs one of the realest patriots ever to do it!
+00:02:55
https://twitter.com/JoeShmo32152716/status/1814026942452224343
5
@GulfCoastJP
RIP Lou Dobbs, I was just watching @MikeBenzCyber@MikeBenzCyber@MikeBenzCyber with Lou like a week or so ago.RIP Lou Dobbs, I was just watching @MikeBenzCyber@MikeBenzCyber@MikeBenzCyber with Lou like a week or so ago.
+00:04:19
https://x.com/GulfCoastJP/status/1814027295180358056

Shannen Doherty

Actor
19712024
1st

#BeverlyHills90210 war prägend. Ich habe damals jede Folge geschaut, bevor es ins ländliche Nachleben ging. Schon traurig, die Menschen so früh sterben zu sehen. RIP Shannen Doherty.

@JoachimHesse

Claim your medal
1
@JoachimHesse
#BeverlyHills90210 war prägend. Ich habe damals jede Folge geschaut, bevor es ins ländliche Nachleben ging. Schon traurig, die Menschen so früh sterben zu sehen. RIP Shannen Doherty.#BeverlyHills90210 war prägend. Ich habe damals jede Folge geschaut, bevor es ins ländliche Nachleben ging. Schon traurig, die Menschen so früh sterben zu sehen. RIP Shannen Doherty.
Leader
https://twitter.com/JoachimHesse/status/1812759306086776955
2
@krantz_11
La figure incontournable et iconique de Beverly Hills 90210 et Charmed. Partie trop tôt trop jeune. Elle avait encore beaucoup à vivre et à aimer. ! Trop triste. RIP Shannen Doherty !! Tu as rejoint Luke Perry dans la paix et l'amourLa figure incontournable et iconique de Beverly Hills 90210 et Charmed. Partie trop tôt trop jeune. Elle avait encore beaucoup à vivre et à aimer. ! Trop triste. RIP Shannen Doherty !! Tu as rejoint Luke Perry dans la paix et l'amour
+00:07:45
https://twitter.com/krantz_11/status/1812761254261297158
3
@caophongsgIT
RIP Shannen Doherty (1971–2024)RIP Shannen Doherty (1971–2024)
+00:15:00
https://twitter.com/caophongsgIT/status/1812763078322508027
4
@Suzypaty
Bonjour ~ #RIP Shannen DOHERTYBonjour ~ #RIP Shannen DOHERTY
+00:17:04
https://twitter.com/Suzypaty/status/1812763600034861099
5
@PinkVizard
RIP Shannen Doherty. Dulu suka banget nonton The Charmed, sampe suka halu bisa telekinetis.RIP Shannen Doherty. Dulu suka banget nonton The Charmed, sampe suka halu bisa telekinetis.
+00:21:39
https://twitter.com/PinkVizard/status/1812764752101392703

Richard Simmons

Fitness Instructor
19482024
3rd

RIP Richard Simmons. dead at 76 :(

@ShorealoneFilms

Claim your medal
1
@MagicPizza101
#RIP Richard Simmons#RIP Richard Simmons
Leader
https://x.com/MagicPizza101/status/1812220409997393967
2
@SabrinaSmolders
RIP Richard SimmonsRIP Richard Simmons
+00:00:31
https://x.com/SabrinaSmolders/status/1812220539936686202
3
@ShorealoneFilms
RIP Richard Simmons. dead at 76 :(RIP Richard Simmons. dead at 76 :(
+00:00:37
https://x.com/ShorealoneFilms/status/1812220564968505488
4
@kristinupnorth
RIP Richard SimmonsRIP Richard Simmons
+00:01:01
https://x.com/kristinupnorth/status/1812220663467557185
5
@butterflyinth19
RIP Richard SimmonsRIP Richard Simmons
+00:01:05
https://x.com/butterflyinth19/status/1812220680760656374

Ruth Westheimer

Psychologist
19282024
1st

Damn. RIP Dr. Ruth. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist known to millions as ‘Dr. Ruth,’ dies at 96

@ImpossiblyBossy

Claim your medal
1
@ImpossiblyBossy
Damn. RIP Dr. Ruth. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist known to millions as ‘Dr. Ruth,’ dies at 96Damn. RIP Dr. Ruth. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist known to millions as ‘Dr. Ruth,’ dies at 96
Leader
https://twitter.com/ImpossiblyBossy/status/1812135218465108183
2
@limitlesskait
May she #RIP - Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist known to millions as ‘Dr. Ruth,’ dies at 96 - The Washington PostMay she #RIP - Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist known to millions as ‘Dr. Ruth,’ dies at 96 - The Washington Post
+00:00:15
https://twitter.com/limitlesskait/status/1812135282210136471
3
@KingJames087
RIP Dr. Ruth and Sue Johanson were sex ed pioneers.RIP Dr. Ruth and Sue Johanson were sex ed pioneers.
+00:00:30
https://twitter.com/KingJames087/status/1812135344927633569
4
@telly2timess
aww RIP Dr. Ruthaww RIP Dr. Ruth
+00:00:55
https://twitter.com/telly2timess/status/1812135448820531552
5
@DishNTrish
RIP Dr. RuthRIP Dr. Ruth
+00:00:57
https://twitter.com/DishNTrish/status/1812135457246876024

Shelley Duvall

Actor
19492024
1st

RIP Shelley Duvall. She deserved so much better than the way she was treated by the industry.

@BlackMajikMan90

Claim your medal
1
@BlackMajikMan90
RIP Shelley Duvall. She deserved so much better than the way she was treated by the industry.RIP Shelley Duvall. She deserved so much better than the way she was treated by the industry.
Leader
https://x.com/BlackMajikMan90/status/1811416100225372495
2
@PeterWalker59
RIP Shelley DuvallRIP Shelley Duvall
+00:03:10
https://x.com/PeterWalker59/status/1811416895373058552
3
@socialistjordie
rip shelley duvallrip shelley duvall
+00:03:27
https://x.com/socialistjordie/status/1811416968165290453
4
@ReBourneAgain
RIP Shelley DuvallRIP Shelley Duvall
+00:03:29
https://x.com/ReBourneAgain/status/1811416977187250368
5
@magshenny
RIP Shelley Duvall (1949 - 2024).RIP Shelley Duvall (1949 - 2024).
+00:03:31
https://x.com/magshenny/status/1811416984183312711

Donald Sutherland

Actor
19352024
1st

RIP Donald Sutherland Oh no. Such a gentleman. #DonaldSutherland

@MFRemillard

Claim your medal
1
@MFRemillard
RIP Donald Sutherland Oh no. Such a gentleman. #DonaldSutherlandRIP Donald Sutherland Oh no. Such a gentleman. #DonaldSutherland
Leader
https://twitter.com/MFRemillard/status/1803836179500142940
2
@filmnerdjamie
RIP Donald Sutherland.RIP Donald Sutherland.
+00:00:07
https://twitter.com/filmnerdjamie/status/1803836208839012750
3
@GraceRandolph
RIP Donald Sutherland A cinema legend…RIP Donald Sutherland A cinema legend…
+00:00:22
https://twitter.com/GraceRandolph/status/1803836273574006845
4
@MrTonyMaurizio
RIP Donald Sutherland. @KristySwansonXORIP Donald Sutherland. @KristySwansonXO
+00:00:43
https://twitter.com/MrTonyMaurizio/status/1803836360366703024
5
@TheGGForever
RIP Donald Sutherland. #legendRIP Donald Sutherland. #legend
+00:00:54
https://twitter.com/TheGGForever/status/1803836408001409124

Willie Mays

Athlete
19312024
4th

Rest Easy To a legend Rip Willie mays #forevergiant @SFGiants

@matt_lav18

Claim your medal
1
@jakbans
RIP WILLIE MAYSRIP WILLIE MAYS
Leader
https://twitter.com/jakbans/status/1803222865254424763
2
@DrZoomSonicBoom
RIP Willie Mays. Legend forever.RIP Willie Mays. Legend forever.
+00:26:08
https://twitter.com/DrZoomSonicBoom/status/1803229441201406068
3
@EvanRVice
RIP Willie MaysRIP Willie Mays
+00:26:46
https://twitter.com/EvanRVice/status/1803229599960027232
4
@matt_lav18
Rest Easy To a legend Rip Willie mays #forevergiant @SFGiantsRest Easy To a legend Rip Willie mays #forevergiant @SFGiants
+00:27:25
https://twitter.com/matt_lav18/status/1803229764150554841
5
@PhuturePhilz
RIP Willie MaysRIP Willie Mays
+00:27:29
https://twitter.com/PhuturePhilz/status/1803229778981339448

Kabosa

Doge
20052024
1st

Rip Doge God

@tatie_bree

Claim your medal
1
@tatie_bree
Rip Doge GodRip Doge God
Leader
https://x.com/tatie_bree/status/1793882060014363009
2
@B_Fr4nk
RIP DogeRIP Doge
+00:00:04
https://x.com/B_Fr4nk/status/1793882075193561177
3
@STACKNNANOS
RIP DogeRIP Doge
+00:00:29
https://x.com/STACKNNANOS/status/1793882181821145100
4
@tommy_kayyy
Rip DogeRip Doge
+00:01:43
https://x.com/tommy_kayyy/status/1793882491738341500
5
@agnesv_
Rip dogeRip doge
+00:01:52
https://x.com/agnesv_/status/1793882531294806362

OJ Simpson

Athlete
19472024
1st

RIP OJ Simpson. Gunned down in his prime.

@TheRickRosen

Claim your medal
1
@TheRickRosen
RIP OJ Simpson. Gunned down in his prime.RIP OJ Simpson. Gunned down in his prime.
Leader
https://twitter.com/TheRickRosen/status/1778430442418446821
2
@TheVegasProphet
RIP OJ SimpsonRIP OJ Simpson
+00:00:07
https://twitter.com/TheVegasProphet/status/1778430472626065637
3
@SHAYMIROQUAI
RIP OJ Simpson. Wow.RIP OJ Simpson. Wow.
+00:00:30
https://twitter.com/SHAYMIROQUAI/status/1778430565449879835
4
@menonfilmpod
RIP OJ SimpsonRIP OJ Simpson
+00:01:15
https://twitter.com/menonfilmpod/status/1778430755439608074
5
@CarlyCuffey
Rip OJ Simpson !!Rip OJ Simpson !!
+00:01:21
https://twitter.com/CarlyCuffey/status/1778430780479562062

Toby Keith

Musician
19612024
5th

Rip Toby Keith. You entertained so many throughout the years.

@derekimm

Claim your medal
1
@big_doodoo_dumb
RIP Toby Keith.RIP Toby Keith.
Leader
https://twitter.com/big_doodoo_dumb/status/1754782599086809099
2
@ksmygritzs1
Rip Toby KeithRip Toby Keith
+00:02:37
https://twitter.com/ksmygritzs1/status/1754783258100047898
3
@ThatDudeTobyJ
wow, RIP TOBY KEITH.wow, RIP TOBY KEITH.
+00:08:59
https://twitter.com/ThatDudeTobyJ/status/1754784859745370357
4
@bret_ramsey44
RIP Toby KeithRIP Toby Keith
+00:12:49
https://twitter.com/bret_ramsey44/status/1754785823436718108
5
@derekimm
Rip Toby Keith. You entertained so many throughout the years.Rip Toby Keith. You entertained so many throughout the years.
+00:16:07
https://twitter.com/derekimm/status/1754786656404582475

Carl Weathers

Actor
19482024
4th

RIP Carl Weathers - my wife ran into him at a DGA golf tournament this past summer and the stress of watching Chubbs Peterson watch her tee off was incredibly intense. She later talked with him about bread pudding. Rock solid star and warm soul

@thecinemadoctor

Claim your medal
1
@lordofnoyze
RIP Carl Weathers.RIP Carl Weathers.
Leader
https://twitter.com/lordofnoyze/status/1753500686937972767
2
@JimVejvoda
OMG RIP Carl WeathersOMG RIP Carl Weathers
+00:00:32
https://twitter.com/JimVejvoda/status/1753500821495713947
3
@russbarnes33
RIP Carl WeathersRIP Carl Weathers
+00:00:34
https://twitter.com/russbarnes33/status/1753500829930442987
4
@thecinemadoctor
RIP Carl Weathers - my wife ran into him at a DGA golf tournament this past summer and the stress of watching Chubbs Peterson watch her tee off was incredibly intense. She later talked with him about bread pudding. Rock solid star and warm soulRIP Carl Weathers - my wife ran into him at a DGA golf tournament this past summer and the stress of watching Chubbs Peterson watch her tee off was incredibly intense. She later talked with him about bread pudding. Rock solid star and warm soul
+00:00:36
https://twitter.com/thecinemadoctor/status/1753500834975961513
5
@kbiegel
RIP Carl Weathers. One of the all time greats and always funny when he showed up in a comedy. I love you. Hope there is stew in heaven.RIP Carl Weathers. One of the all time greats and always funny when he showed up in a comedy. I love you. Hope there is stew in heaven.
+00:00:51
https://x.com/kbiegel/status/1753500898196668679

Henry Kissinger

Politician
19232023
3rd

First Charlie Munger, now Henry Kissinger? RIP Henry Kissinger.

@junkbondanalyst

Claim your medal
1
@LangmanVince
RIP Henry KissingerRIP Henry Kissinger
Leader
https://twitter.com/LangmanVince/status/1730040989035663677
2
@ReadthenTalk
Omg RIP Henry Kissinger Viva el realismo, hard powerOmg RIP Henry Kissinger Viva el realismo, hard power
+00:00:00
https://twitter.com/ReadthenTalk/status/1730040992068223104
3
@junkbondanalyst
First Charlie Munger, now Henry Kissinger? RIP Henry Kissinger.First Charlie Munger, now Henry Kissinger? RIP Henry Kissinger.
+00:00:08
https://twitter.com/junkbondanalyst/status/1730041024955781266
4
@Drakester49
RIP Henry Kissinger.RIP Henry Kissinger.
+00:00:40
https://twitter.com/Drakester49/status/1730041159102157104
5
@GlobalRabbi
RIP Henry KissingerRIP Henry Kissinger
+00:01:37
https://twitter.com/GlobalRabbi/status/1730041397078523926

Charlie Munger

Investor
19242023
2nd

RIP Charlie Munger.

@junkbondanalyst

Claim your medal
1
@lowkeyinvesting
RIP Charlie MungerRIP Charlie Munger
Leader
https://twitter.com/lowkeyinvesting/status/1729605653948186729
2
@junkbondanalyst
RIP Charlie Munger.RIP Charlie Munger.
+00:00:04
https://twitter.com/junkbondanalyst/status/1729605673439088705
3
@SpoozDon
RIP Charlie munger.RIP Charlie munger.
+00:00:21
https://twitter.com/SpoozDon/status/1729605744234832340
4
@deanm0riarty
RIP CHARLIE MUNGERRIP CHARLIE MUNGER
+00:00:42
https://twitter.com/deanm0riarty/status/1729605830633222524
5
@HempsteadTirez
RIP Charlie MungerRIP Charlie Munger
+00:01:01
https://twitter.com/HempsteadTirez/status/1729605910165643694

Matthew Perry

Actor
19692023
4th

Just heard chandler bing drowned at his home in Los Angeles. Rip Matthew Perry

@cddanjr

Claim your medal
1
@ZingZongZang
RIP Matthew PerryRIP Matthew Perry
Leader
https://twitter.com/ZingZongZang/status/1718420883336020055
2
@weallgotcrowns7
OMG no!!!! RIP Matthew Perry Absolutely devastated!OMG no!!!! RIP Matthew Perry Absolutely devastated!
+00:00:04
https://twitter.com/weallgotcrowns7/status/1718420896363274352
3
@pxnnylane
wow rip matthew perrywow rip matthew perry
+00:00:07
https://twitter.com/pxnnylane/status/1718420912746418388
4
@cddanjr
Just heard chandler bing drowned at his home in Los Angeles. Rip Matthew PerryJust heard chandler bing drowned at his home in Los Angeles. Rip Matthew Perry
+00:00:23
https://twitter.com/cddanjr/status/1718420977313583457
5
@JackyStacky
RIP Matthew Perry, such an important part of my adolescenceRIP Matthew Perry, such an important part of my adolescence
+00:00:25
https://twitter.com/JackyStacky/status/1718420984259138014

Steve Harwell

Musician
19672023
1st

RIP Steve Harwell, the lead singer from Smash Mouth 🙏🏼❤️

@actuallykatsu

Claim your medal
1
@actuallykatsu
RIP Steve Harwell, the lead singer from Smash Mouth 🙏🏼❤️RIP Steve Harwell, the lead singer from Smash Mouth 🙏🏼❤️
Leader
https://twitter.com/actuallykatsu/status/1698686645359284638
2
@Twann0
RIP Steve Harwell…. Co-founder of @smashmouthRIP Steve Harwell…. Co-founder of @smashmouth
+01:54:20
https://twitter.com/Twann0/status/1698715415168319563
3
@ShaneMendez
RIP Steve HarwellRIP Steve Harwell
+01:56:08
https://twitter.com/ShaneMendez/status/1698715867268382910
4
@JakezFrenzy
RIP STEVE HARWELL ALL STARRIP STEVE HARWELL ALL STAR
+01:57:57
https://twitter.com/JakezFrenzy/status/1698716324426399947
5
@DonChed54
Will always be an absolute banger at any given time. Thank you, Smash Mouth. RIP Steve Harwell.Will always be an absolute banger at any given time. Thank you, Smash Mouth. RIP Steve Harwell.
+01:58:03
https://twitter.com/DonChed54/status/1698716349617393688

Jimmy Buffet

Musician
19462023
5th

Margaritaville will never be the same. #RIP Jimmy Buffet

@pattiw23

Claim your medal
1
@jdabsher
RIP Jimmy Buffet.RIP Jimmy Buffet.
Leader
https://twitter.com/jdabsher/status/1697855188281778306
2
@DFSClutchBoy
Wow RIP Jimmy BuffetWow RIP Jimmy Buffet
+00:03:39
https://twitter.com/DFSClutchBoy/status/1697856107895538100
3
@BandogAwacs
RIP Jimmy Buffet. We lost a good one todayRIP Jimmy Buffet. We lost a good one today
+00:08:26
https://twitter.com/BandogAwacs/status/1697857312982220998
4
@MaryAnnGerth
RIP Jimmy Buffet.RIP Jimmy Buffet.
+00:10:07
https://twitter.com/MaryAnnGerth/status/1697857736807969262
5
@pattiw23
Margaritaville will never be the same. #RIP Jimmy BuffetMargaritaville will never be the same. #RIP Jimmy Buffet
+00:11:31
https://twitter.com/pattiw23/status/1697858086650970206

Bob Barker

Television Host
19232023
1st

RIP Bob Barker a game show legend

@DavidZebra900

Claim your medal
1
@DavidZebra900
RIP Bob Barker a game show legendRIP Bob Barker a game show legend
Leader
https://twitter.com/DavidZebra900/status/1695473115466465398
2
@KaylaAndersonTV
RiP Bob BarkerRiP Bob Barker
+00:01:45
https://twitter.com/KaylaAndersonTV/status/1695473553301217621
3
@NiNisLove
RIP Bob Barker - a TV legendRIP Bob Barker - a TV legend
+00:01:58
https://twitter.com/NiNisLove/status/1695473611388432490
4
@thenickperdue
RIP Bob Barker. "remember to control the pet population and have your pets spayed or neutered."RIP Bob Barker. "remember to control the pet population and have your pets spayed or neutered."
+00:02:21
https://twitter.com/thenickperdue/status/1695473704950698276
5
@MeredithLoftus
RIP BOB BARKERRIP BOB BARKER
+00:02:55
https://twitter.com/MeredithLoftus/status/1695473848706314379

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Businessman
19612023
1st

He didn't last. RIP YEVGENY PRIGOZHIN

@SILASSOWUSU

Claim your medal
1
@SILASSOWUSU
He didn't last. RIP YEVGENY PRIGOZHINHe didn't last. RIP YEVGENY PRIGOZHIN
Leader
https://x.com/SILASSOWUSU/status/1694398189502075221
2
@NewYub
RIP Yevgeny PrigozhinRIP Yevgeny Prigozhin
+00:05:06
https://x.com/NewYub/status/1694399471516254606
3
@flight_system
RIP Yevgeny PrigozhinRIP Yevgeny Prigozhin
+00:08:08
https://x.com/flight_system/status/1694400235592614340
4
@MetsFanInPhilly
RIP Yevgeny PrigozhinRIP Yevgeny Prigozhin
+00:17:41
https://x.com/MetsFanInPhilly/status/1694402638157144179
5
@treeaston
rip yevgeny prigozhin, you would’ve loved season two of the gilded age.rip yevgeny prigozhin, you would’ve loved season two of the gilded age.
+00:18:32
https://x.com/treeaston/status/1694402854952329482

Paul Reubens

Actor
19522023
4th

Rip Paul Reubens I’m a little weirder cause you were too. #peeweeherman #peeweesplayhouse

@circlescott2

Claim your medal
1
@Jed05
RIP Paul ReubensRIP Paul Reubens
Leader
https://twitter.com/Jed05/status/1686054873022840834
2
@whittery27
RIP Paul ReubensRIP Paul Reubens
+00:00:14
https://twitter.com/whittery27/status/1686054932313767936
3
@SciRocker
Oh no. RIP Paul Reubens. Thank you for making us laugh. #PeeWeeHermanOh no. RIP Paul Reubens. Thank you for making us laugh. #PeeWeeHerman
+00:01:35
https://twitter.com/SciRocker/status/1686055270953238544
4
@circlescott2
Rip Paul Reubens I’m a little weirder cause you were too. #peeweeherman #peeweesplayhouseRip Paul Reubens I’m a little weirder cause you were too. #peeweeherman #peeweesplayhouse
+00:01:37
https://twitter.com/circlescott2/status/1686055280134828033
5
@JC_in_Rothesay
RIP PeeWee HermanRIP PeeWee Herman
+00:02:17
https://twitter.com/JC_in_Rothesay/status/1686055445356527616

Sinéad O'Connor

Musician
19662023
1st

RIP Sinead O’Connor

@Indrija_

Claim your medal
1
@Indrija_
RIP Sinead O’ConnorRIP Sinead O’Connor
Leader
https://twitter.com/Indrija_/status/1684256609378107419
2
@CormacKinsella
Very sad to hear this. RIP Sinead O’Connor.Very sad to hear this. RIP Sinead O’Connor.
+00:00:19
https://twitter.com/CormacKinsella/status/1684256689011163144
3
@skane64
RIP Sinead O’ConnorRIP Sinead O’Connor
+00:00:58
https://twitter.com/skane64/status/1684256851804684291
4
@QuSysTCD
This is so sad - was iconic and a true artist. RIP. Sinéad O’Connor, acclaimed Dublin singer, dies aged 56This is so sad - was iconic and a true artist. RIP. Sinéad O’Connor, acclaimed Dublin singer, dies aged 56
+00:00:58
https://twitter.com/QuSysTCD/status/1684256852018708480
5
@paddylogue
This is so sad RIP Sinéad O’ConnorThis is so sad RIP Sinéad O’Connor
+00:01:00
https://twitter.com/paddylogue/status/1684256862839898120

Tony Bennett

Musician
19262023
2nd

RIP Tony Bennett. We saw him 3 years ago and he was amazing

@Beaglesmatter

Claim your medal
1
@vinylvanity1
RIP Tony Bennett.RIP Tony Bennett.
Leader
https://twitter.com/vinylvanity1/status/1682365598091689984
2
@Beaglesmatter
RIP Tony Bennett. We saw him 3 years ago and he was amazingRIP Tony Bennett. We saw him 3 years ago and he was amazing
+00:03:26
https://twitter.com/Beaglesmatter/status/1682366464890753025
3
@realLutherSloan
RIP Tony BennettRIP Tony Bennett
+00:03:56
https://twitter.com/realLutherSloan/status/1682366589281136640
4
@maryzorian2
RIP Tony BennettRIP Tony Bennett
+00:04:25
https://twitter.com/maryzorian2/status/1682366711704571905
5
@youyaslife
Omg RIP Tony BennettOmg RIP Tony Bennett
+00:04:25
https://twitter.com/youyaslife/status/1682366711939383297

Alan Arkin

Actor
19342023
1st

#RIP Alan Arkin - Escape from Sobibor, that film educated me

@poliphobe

Claim your medal
1
@poliphobe
#RIP Alan Arkin - Escape from Sobibor, that film educated me#RIP Alan Arkin - Escape from Sobibor, that film educated me
Leader
https://twitter.com/poliphobe/status/1674667158423601153
2
@WillTheLandMan
Waiting for confirmation but if true, RIP Alan Arkin!Waiting for confirmation but if true, RIP Alan Arkin!
+00:10:34
https://twitter.com/WillTheLandMan/status/1674669818279264256
3
@DrewMixon
RIP Alan ArkinRIP Alan Arkin
+00:25:24
https://twitter.com/DrewMixon/status/1674673552409362432
4
@myrogeniche
RIP Alan Arkin!RIP Alan Arkin!
+00:53:05
https://twitter.com/myrogeniche/status/1674680518842155008
5
@billyjarrettugh
RIP Alan ArkinRIP Alan Arkin
+01:13:57
https://twitter.com/billyjarrettugh/status/1674685770806984704

Cormac McCarthy

Writer
19332023
4th

RIP Cormac McCarthy, a man whose work I can't read without thinking of the Mike Tyson Mysteries episode where he's portrayed as a centaur

@mehil

Claim your medal
1
@DrButcherMD2
RIP, Cormac McCarthy.RIP, Cormac McCarthy.
Leader
https://twitter.com/DrButcherMD2/status/1668700752758423554
2
@keegan_hamilton
RIP Cormac McCarthy, one of the all-time greats…RIP Cormac McCarthy, one of the all-time greats…
+00:01:28
https://twitter.com/keegan_hamilton/status/1668701125393149955
3
@foreverpurple
I was always looking for him when I was at the Plaza. I knew he was around. RIP Cormac McCarthy... RIP.I was always looking for him when I was at the Plaza. I knew he was around. RIP Cormac McCarthy... RIP.
+00:01:57
https://twitter.com/foreverpurple/status/1668701245815812102
4
@mehil
RIP Cormac McCarthy, a man whose work I can't read without thinking of the Mike Tyson Mysteries episode where he's portrayed as a centaurRIP Cormac McCarthy, a man whose work I can't read without thinking of the Mike Tyson Mysteries episode where he's portrayed as a centaur
+00:02:00
https://twitter.com/mehil/status/1668701258692325383
5
@GoldCitizen
RIP Cormac McCarthy, one of the best to ever do itRIP Cormac McCarthy, one of the best to ever do it
+00:02:04
https://twitter.com/GoldCitizen/status/1668701276232904718

Ted Kaczynski

Unabomber
19422023
1st

RIP Ted Kaczynski. You taught me it was okay to be weird

@ThatPazuzu

Claim your medal
1
@ThatPazuzu
RIP Ted Kaczynski. You taught me it was okay to be weirdRIP Ted Kaczynski. You taught me it was okay to be weird
Leader
https://twitter.com/ThatPazuzu/status/1667576634092732417
2
@HelenA09494876
RIP Ted KaczynskiRIP Ted Kaczynski
+00:06:11
https://twitter.com/HelenA09494876/status/1667578189235777538
3
@mariebardi
RIP Unabomber, you would’ve hated ChatGPTRIP Unabomber, you would’ve hated ChatGPT
+00:06:59
https://twitter.com/mariebardi/status/1667578391099260929
4
@TheRealMegalito
Aww RIP Ted KaczynskiAww RIP Ted Kaczynski
+00:08:08
https://twitter.com/TheRealMegalito/status/1667578682951729155
5
@BigFatSmugCat
RIP Ted KaczynskiRIP Ted Kaczynski
+00:08:49
https://twitter.com/BigFatSmugCat/status/1667578855031283712

Tina Turner

Musician
19392023
3rd

RIP Tina Turner. Thanks for the music. #tinaturner

@funfancydress

Claim your medal
1
@WalterKovacs69
RIP Tina TurnerRIP Tina Turner
Leader
https://twitter.com/WalterKovacs69/status/1661440094652211201
2
@OonaTuomi
RIP Tina TurnerRIP Tina Turner
+00:00:13
https://twitter.com/OonaTuomi/status/1661440148276477960
3
@funfancydress
RIP Tina Turner. Thanks for the music. #tinaturnerRIP Tina Turner. Thanks for the music. #tinaturner
+00:00:44
https://twitter.com/funfancydress/status/1661440279293861889
4
@fionaBeveridge5
RIP Tina Turner absolutely simply the bestRIP Tina Turner absolutely simply the best
+00:01:21
https://twitter.com/fionaBeveridge5/status/1661440434395119637
5
@samp74
Oh no…. rip Tina turnerOh no…. rip Tina turner
+00:01:47
https://twitter.com/samp74/status/1661440544801783817

Logan Roy

CEO
20182023
1st

RIP LOGAN ROY YOU WERE VILE BUT YOU WERE REAL

@scheduledposts

Claim your medal
1
@scheduledposts
RIP LOGAN ROY YOU WERE VILE BUT YOU WERE REALRIP LOGAN ROY YOU WERE VILE BUT YOU WERE REAL
Leader
https://twitter.com/scheduledposts/status/1660461519195492352
2
@GoldStarGwei
RIP Logan RoyRIP Logan Roy
+00:10:47
https://twitter.com/GoldStarGwei/status/1660464232058560517
3
@totaltroutmove
Logan has all his old work sitting in the player guest section RIP LOGAN ROYLogan has all his old work sitting in the player guest section RIP LOGAN ROY
+00:17:39
https://twitter.com/totaltroutmove/status/1660465961009573888
4
@BonitaJamaica
Abysmal low immoral dysfunctionals. That’s who, good sir. RIP Logan Roy. #Succession 😀Abysmal low immoral dysfunctionals. That’s who, good sir. RIP Logan Roy. #Succession 😀
+02:54:44
https://twitter.com/BonitaJamaica/status/1660505489661100032
5
@ericzawo
First on-camera role ever. RIP Logan Roy. 🌹 #SuccessionFirst on-camera role ever. RIP Logan Roy. 🌹 #Succession
+03:00:58
https://twitter.com/ericzawo/status/1660507060151123968

Jerry Springer

Television Host
19442023
1st

RIP Jerry Springer. Grew up watching him on our local news.

@CinSamuelson

Claim your medal
1
@CinSamuelson
RIP Jerry Springer. Grew up watching him on our local news.RIP Jerry Springer. Grew up watching him on our local news.
Leader
https://twitter.com/CinSamuelson/status/1651589212322267140
2
@sabsd
#RIP Jerry Springer one of the goats#RIP Jerry Springer one of the goats
+00:01:55
https://twitter.com/sabsd/status/1651589692016525312
3
@EbayAssassin
RIP Jerry SpringerRIP Jerry Springer
+00:02:04
https://twitter.com/EbayAssassin/status/1651589732134944769
4
@DatDudeBPS
Wow. RIP Jerry SpringerWow. RIP Jerry Springer
+00:03:54
https://twitter.com/DatDudeBPS/status/1651590191121924096
5
@TheJakeMoney
RIP Jerry SpringerRIP Jerry Springer
+00:04:17
https://twitter.com/TheJakeMoney/status/1651590286831763457

Raquel Welch

Actress
19402023
1st

RIP Raquel Welch. Hard to believe she even aged and is now gone.

@PodcastSTS

Claim your medal
1
@PodcastSTS
RIP Raquel Welch. Hard to believe she even aged and is now gone.RIP Raquel Welch. Hard to believe she even aged and is now gone.
Leader
https://twitter.com/PodcastSTS/status/1625938726193926148
2
@fofnation
RIP Raquel WelchRIP Raquel Welch
+00:00:49
https://twitter.com/fofnation/status/1625938930167123976
3
@RestInPeaceBot
RIP Raquel Welch #RaquelWelchRIP Raquel Welch #RaquelWelch
+00:01:14
https://twitter.com/RestInPeaceBot/status/1625939036161380364
4
@DollPartz84
RIP Raquel WelchRIP Raquel Welch
+00:02:11
https://twitter.com/DollPartz84/status/1625939277757710336
5
@jeep1616
Another icon gone. RIP. Raquel Welch Dead at 82Another icon gone. RIP. Raquel Welch Dead at 82
+00:02:23
https://twitter.com/jeep1616/status/1625939324301705216

Burt Bacharach

Musician
19282023
4th

RIP Burt Bacharach. A legendary songwriter and composer. Made a lasting impact on the world of music.

@tomcrawfordw

Claim your medal
1
@Saxondk
RIP Burt Bacharach.RIP Burt Bacharach.
Leader
https://twitter.com/Saxondk/status/1623696959004344324
2
@JackTheFact29
RIP BURT BACHARACHRIP BURT BACHARACH
+00:00:02
https://twitter.com/JackTheFact29/status/1623696967716020225
3
@SteveOx56
RIP Burt BacharachRIP Burt Bacharach
+00:00:41
https://twitter.com/SteveOx56/status/1623697132489252867
4
@tomcrawfordw
RIP Burt Bacharach. A legendary songwriter and composer. Made a lasting impact on the world of music.RIP Burt Bacharach. A legendary songwriter and composer. Made a lasting impact on the world of music.
+00:00:48
https://twitter.com/tomcrawfordw/status/1623697160431718403
5
@LloydGeorge57
That’s sad to hear- RIP Burt Bacharach: Composer dies aged 94That’s sad to hear- RIP Burt Bacharach: Composer dies aged 94
+00:00:56
https://twitter.com/LloydGeorge57/status/1623697193424019457

Aaron Carter

Musician
19872022
1st

RIP Aaron Carter. Just heard from a close friend of his that he was found unresponsive this morning

@adam22

Claim your medal
1
@adam22
RIP Aaron Carter. Just heard from a close friend of his that he was found unresponsive this morningRIP Aaron Carter. Just heard from a close friend of his that he was found unresponsive this morning
Leader
https://twitter.com/adam22/status/1588980716406452224
2
@tvisgreat
RIP Aaron CarterRIP Aaron Carter
+00:02:41
https://twitter.com/tvisgreat/status/1588981390522994688
3
@TalkingTampon
Rip Aaron carterRip Aaron carter
+00:05:47
https://twitter.com/TalkingTampon/status/1588982174426234880
4
@JackMorrisM
RIP Aaron CarterRIP Aaron Carter
+00:06:36
https://twitter.com/JackMorrisM/status/1588982377744715776
5
@sotres
#RIP#RIP Aaron Carter#RIP#RIP Aaron Carter
+00:06:44
https://twitter.com/sotres/status/1588982410984976384

Angela Lansbury

Actress
19252022
4th

Murder She Wrote was a classic. RIP Angela Lansbury

@BradMossEsq

Claim your medal
1
@nelsoncarvajal
RIP Angela LansburyRIP Angela Lansbury
Leader
https://twitter.com/nelsoncarvajal/status/1579914536378736640
2
@vorbis
RIP Angela LansburyRIP Angela Lansbury
+00:01:21
https://twitter.com/vorbis/status/1579914875949568000
3
@JustResisting
RIP Angela Lansbury.RIP Angela Lansbury.
+00:02:45
https://twitter.com/JustResisting/status/1579915229932433408
4
@BradMossEsq
Murder She Wrote was a classic. RIP Angela LansburyMurder She Wrote was a classic. RIP Angela Lansbury
+00:03:02
https://twitter.com/BradMossEsq/status/1579915297578156032
5
@Adrian_beautee
RIP Angela LansburyRIP Angela Lansbury
+00:03:16
https://twitter.com/Adrian_beautee/status/1579915359821631488

Coolio

Musician
19632022
1st

Rip #coolio man wtf

@umvelin

Claim your medal
1
@umvelin
Rip #coolio man wtfRip #coolio man wtf
Leader
https://twitter.com/umvelin/status/1575284842786439168
2
@Tony_witha_WHY
RIP Coolio smhRIP Coolio smh
+00:00:08
https://twitter.com/Tony_witha_WHY/status/1575284876462686213
3
@JTrains1988
RIP #CoolioRIP #Coolio
+00:00:19
https://twitter.com/JTrains1988/status/1575284920599158790
4
@jerryjonesyacht
RIP Coolio.RIP Coolio.
+00:00:24
https://twitter.com/jerryjonesyacht/status/1575284943894216706
5
@DillyDillyPicks
RIP Coolio.RIP Coolio.
+00:00:25
https://twitter.com/DillyDillyPicks/status/1575284948457717762

Queen Elizabeth

Monarch
19262022
1st

Rip Queen Elizabeth God save the Queen

@TommyBartram01

Claim your medal
1
@TommyBartram01
Rip Queen Elizabeth God save the QueenRip Queen Elizabeth God save the Queen
Leader
https://twitter.com/TommyBartram01/status/1567878041027633152
2
@thegoat2112
RIP Queen Elizabeth...RIP Queen Elizabeth...
+00:00:43
https://twitter.com/thegoat2112/status/1567878220376162307
3
@LostAttSea
RIP Queen Elizabeth you would have loved this songRIP Queen Elizabeth you would have loved this song
+00:01:23
https://twitter.com/LostAttSea/status/1567878390975238147
4
@emptytesticles
Damn RIP Queen ElizabethDamn RIP Queen Elizabeth
+00:01:35
https://twitter.com/emptytesticles/status/1567878439343984640
5
@sammarik2
RIP Queen Elizabeth II.RIP Queen Elizabeth II.
+00:02:41
https://twitter.com/sammarik2/status/1567878717417963521

Meat Loaf

Musician
19472022
1st

RIP Meatloaf

@stuartbrazell

Claim your medal
1
@stuartbrazell
RIP MeatloafRIP Meatloaf
Leader
https://x.com/stuartbrazell/status/1484433340576845825
2
@Vegard_Nielsen
I’d do anything for love (But I won’t do that) RIP Meat LoafI’d do anything for love (But I won’t do that) RIP Meat Loaf
+00:00:40
https://x.com/Vegard_Nielsen/status/1484433509498380288
3
@cocomcd78
RIP #Meatloaf one of the greatestRIP #Meatloaf one of the greatest
+00:01:12
https://x.com/cocomcd78/status/1484433642185273344
4
@Krncbll
Nu får vi aldrig reda på vad ”that” e rip MeatloafNu får vi aldrig reda på vad ”that” e rip Meatloaf
+00:01:32
https://x.com/Krncbll/status/1484433725194739713
5
@g_flink
Världen blev just mindre svulstig och pampig. RIP #MeatLoaf. Kommer alltid att älska dina låtar och din musik.Världen blev just mindre svulstig och pampig. RIP #MeatLoaf. Kommer alltid att älska dina låtar och din musik.
+00:02:00
https://x.com/g_flink/status/1484433844724027392

Bob Saget

Comedian
19562022
1st

Damn RIP Bob Saget

@iamsomar23

Claim your medal
1
@iamsomar23
Damn RIP Bob SagetDamn RIP Bob Saget
Leader
https://twitter.com/iamsomar23/status/1480335934600060928
2
@xpdabestkeptseq
Rip bob sagetRip bob saget
+00:00:34
https://twitter.com/xpdabestkeptseq/status/1480336076384342019
3
@sotres
#RIP Bob Saget#RIP Bob Saget
+00:00:38
https://twitter.com/sotres/status/1480336091437752321
4
@realdeemoney86
Damn RIP Bob SagetDamn RIP Bob Saget
+00:00:47
https://twitter.com/realdeemoney86/status/1480336128771252226
5
@ZECKSEE
RIP Bob Saget :( no waaaayRIP Bob Saget :( no waaaay
+00:00:47
https://twitter.com/ZECKSEE/status/1480336131350687745

Sidney Poitier

Actor
19272022
5th

Rip Sidney Poitier ..he was a trailblazer... sad to hear

@Dasha21003547

Claim your medal
1
@TamelaDAmico
RIP Sidney PoitierRIP Sidney Poitier
Leader
https://twitter.com/TamelaDAmico/status/1479455836934082562
2
@DidierNuborn
RIP Sidney Poitier !RIP Sidney Poitier !
+00:26:00
https://twitter.com/DidierNuborn/status/1479462382883717126
3
@TheMSeries1
RIP Sidney PoitierRIP Sidney Poitier
+00:27:16
https://twitter.com/TheMSeries1/status/1479462701256613896
4
@bren_fieldX
RIP Sidney PoitierRIP Sidney Poitier
+00:28:32
https://twitter.com/bren_fieldX/status/1479463021156061186
5
@Dasha21003547
Rip Sidney Poitier ..he was a trailblazer... sad to hearRip Sidney Poitier ..he was a trailblazer... sad to hear
+00:29:18
https://twitter.com/Dasha21003547/status/1479463213372780548

Betty White

Actress
19222021
2nd

Wow RIP Betty White 🙏🏾

@Lemon Pepper Lou

Claim your medal
1
@FreshlySane
RIP Betty WhiteRIP Betty White
Leader
https://twitter.com/FreshlySane/status/1476904269068619777
2
@Lemon Pepper Lou
Wow RIP Betty White 🙏🏾Wow RIP Betty White 🙏🏾
+05:50:53
https://twitter.com/LVstackiN/status/1476992570685227008
3
@JaboosTrap
RIP BETTY WHITERIP BETTY WHITE
+05:51:18
https://twitter.com/JaboosTrap/status/1476992676461490182
4
@X_D_G
RIP Betty WhiteRIP Betty White
+05:51:24
https://twitter.com/X_D_G/status/1476992697957240851
5
@jhong3680
RIP Betty WhiteRIP Betty White
+05:51:29
https://twitter.com/jhong3680/status/1476992722774994946

Norm Macdonald

Comedian
19592021
1st

Holy fuck. RIP Norm MacDonald. I almost started crying when I read the news.

@CharleyHustle83

Claim your medal
1
@CharleyHustle83
Holy fuck. RIP Norm MacDonald. I almost started crying when I read the news.Holy fuck. RIP Norm MacDonald. I almost started crying when I read the news.
Leader
https://twitter.com/CharleyHustle83/status/1437844777622454286
2
@NoDogma13
Ugh...tragic! RIP Norm MacDonald! #FuckCancerUgh...tragic! RIP Norm MacDonald! #FuckCancer
+00:00:46
https://twitter.com/NoDogma13/status/1437844972477173761
3
@Alphorizons
#RIP Norm Macdonald - Thank you for the laughs. You will be missed. Influential Comedian And Former ‘SNL’ Weekend Update Anchor Was 61 via @Deadline #SNL#RIP Norm Macdonald - Thank you for the laughs. You will be missed. Influential Comedian And Former ‘SNL’ Weekend Update Anchor Was 61 via @Deadline #SNL
+00:00:53
https://twitter.com/Alphorizons/status/1437845001493430273
4
@tvisgreat
RIP Norm MacDonald. Yet another brutal one.RIP Norm MacDonald. Yet another brutal one.
+00:01:27
https://twitter.com/tvisgreat/status/1437845143315488769
5
@MaratheParth
RIP Norm Macdonald, a truly great comedianRIP Norm Macdonald, a truly great comedian
+00:01:31
https://twitter.com/MaratheParth/status/1437845157794177027

Alex Trebek

Television Host
19402020
1st

RIP Alex Trebek Dead at 80 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer via @TMZ

@randallicious

Claim your medal
1
@randallicious
RIP Alex Trebek Dead at 80 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer via @TMZRIP Alex Trebek Dead at 80 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer via @TMZ
Leader
https://twitter.com/randallicious/status/1325488329362731008
2
@_brandoc
damn, man. RIP alex trebek.damn, man. RIP alex trebek.
+00:00:24
https://twitter.com/_brandoc/status/1325488428658675717
3
@e_yonce
Damn RIP Alex TrebekDamn RIP Alex Trebek
+00:00:47
https://twitter.com/e_yonce/status/1325488527367266305
4
@K_Maynard13
Rip Alex TrebekRip Alex Trebek
+00:01:04
https://twitter.com/K_Maynard13/status/1325488594690117632
5
@iamstefani
I knew life was going too well rip Alex TrebekI knew life was going too well rip Alex Trebek
+00:01:31
https://twitter.com/iamstefani/status/1325488708938854400

Sean Connery

Actor
19302020
1st

RIP Sean Connery Absolute legend.

@AllEnglandFlags

Claim your medal
1
@AllEnglandFlags
RIP Sean Connery Absolute legend.RIP Sean Connery Absolute legend.
Leader
https://twitter.com/AllEnglandFlags/status/1322515150172233728
2
@Wygowm
RIP Sean Connery #SeanConneryRIP Sean Connery #SeanConnery
+00:00:03
https://twitter.com/Wygowm/status/1322515162629287936
3
@Toadinthehole12
Rip Sean Connery #legendRip Sean Connery #legend
+00:00:11
https://twitter.com/Toadinthehole12/status/1322515196779388929
4
@mhk2171
RIP Sean ConneryRIP Sean Connery
+00:00:13
https://twitter.com/mhk2171/status/1322515203808989184
5
@nyoung_72
OMG RIP Sean ConneryOMG RIP Sean Connery
+00:00:15
https://twitter.com/nyoung_72/status/1322515213590122498

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice
19332020
1st

RIP RBG.

@jramos95

Claim your medal
1
@jramos95
RIP RBG.RIP RBG.
Leader
https://twitter.com/jramos95/status/1307099967715250176
2
@jamiegriffith80
RIP RBGRIP RBG
+00:00:02
https://twitter.com/jamiegriffith80/status/1307099974476460032
3
@Birdie18th
RIP #RBGRIP #RBG
+00:00:13
https://twitter.com/Birdie18th/status/1307100020592836608
4
@NancyCade2
NOoooo !! RIP RBG !!NOoooo !! RIP RBG !!
+00:00:16
https://twitter.com/NancyCade2/status/1307100032471126018
5
@BeffyMar2
RIP RBGRIP RBG
+00:00:16
https://twitter.com/BeffyMar2/status/1307100032680722433

Chadwick Boseman

Actor
19762020
1st

You're kidding me. Heart just dropped. RIP Chadwick Boseman. On Jackie Robinson Day too?

@LawMurrayTheNU

Claim your medal
1
@LawMurrayTheNU
You're kidding me. Heart just dropped. RIP Chadwick Boseman. On Jackie Robinson Day too?You're kidding me. Heart just dropped. RIP Chadwick Boseman. On Jackie Robinson Day too?
Leader
https://twitter.com/LawMurrayTheNU/status/1299529115079340032
2
@GML07
Holy fuck. #RIP Chadwick Boseman. Wow what a loss.Holy fuck. #RIP Chadwick Boseman. Wow what a loss.
+00:01:52
https://twitter.com/GML07/status/1299529584749223936
3
@RickyODelgado
WOWWWWWWW MAN RIP CHADWICK BOSEMANWOWWWWWWW MAN RIP CHADWICK BOSEMAN
+00:02:05
https://twitter.com/RickyODelgado/status/1299529639103213568
4
@jimmycaskets
Oh my God!! RIP Chadwick Boseman.Oh my God!! RIP Chadwick Boseman.
+00:02:05
https://twitter.com/jimmycaskets/status/1299529639145209856
5
@PMurtha88
RIP Chadwick Boseman - gone too soonRIP Chadwick Boseman - gone too soon
+00:02:11
https://twitter.com/PMurtha88/status/1299529664990457857

Kirk Douglas

Actor
19162020
1st

RIP Kirk Douglas. 103 years old.

@mjgal

Claim your medal
1
@mjgal
RIP Kirk Douglas. 103 years old.RIP Kirk Douglas. 103 years old.
Leader
https://twitter.com/mjgal/status/1225197035155886080
2
@kcpirana
Hollywood royalty and legend. #RIPHollywood royalty and legend. #RIP
+00:00:32
https://twitter.com/kcpirana/status/1225197165896699910
3
@XXLGaming
RIP Kirk DouglasRIP Kirk Douglas
+00:00:33
https://twitter.com/XXLGaming/status/1225197173496852485
4
@mistergeezy
RIP Kirk Douglas.RIP Kirk Douglas.
+00:01:05
https://twitter.com/mistergeezy/status/1225197306145886208
5
@ShaneAvery
RIP Kirk Douglas.RIP Kirk Douglas.
+00:01:08
https://twitter.com/ShaneAvery/status/1225197319433465856

Kobe Bryant

Athlete
19782020
1st

woah rip kobe bryant

@treytylor

Claim your medal
1
@treytylor
woah rip kobe bryantwoah rip kobe bryant
Leader
https://twitter.com/treytylor/status/1221514520952176640
2
@DillyDillyPicks
RIP Kobe Bryant. WTF.RIP Kobe Bryant. WTF.
+00:00:02
https://twitter.com/DillyDillyPicks/status/1221514532822093824
3
@chocolatejoe24
Wow RIP, KobeWow RIP, Kobe
+00:00:03
https://twitter.com/chocolatejoe24/status/1221514536961765376
4
@nickburt13
What? RIP KOBEWhat? RIP KOBE
+00:00:04
https://twitter.com/nickburt13/status/1221514540229238789
5
@LaichItIs
Omg RIP Kobe BryantOmg RIP Kobe Bryant
+00:00:04
https://twitter.com/LaichItIs/status/1221514540392812544

Grumpy Cat

Meme Cat
20122019
1st

RIP Grumpy Cat I loved you so much Rest peacefully in cat heaven

@ElizabethClyde

Claim your medal
1
@ElizabethClyde
RIP Grumpy Cat I loved you so much Rest peacefully in cat heavenRIP Grumpy Cat I loved you so much Rest peacefully in cat heaven
Leader
https://twitter.com/ElizabethClyde/status/1129311726493523970
2
@RyanJL
RIP Grumpy CatRIP Grumpy Cat
+00:02:24
https://twitter.com/RyanJL/status/1129312330481905664
3
@AlliApplebum
NOOOOOOO! I'M SO UPSET. RIP GRUMPY CAT.NOOOOOOO! I'M SO UPSET. RIP GRUMPY CAT.
+00:03:27
https://twitter.com/AlliApplebum/status/1129312592290172928
4
@NiallOK
RIP Grumpy Cat. :/RIP Grumpy Cat. :/
+00:05:17
https://twitter.com/NiallOK/status/1129313055240839168
5
@boodog4849
RIP Grumpy CatRIP Grumpy Cat
+00:05:47
https://twitter.com/boodog4849/status/1129313182139289601

Stan Lee

Comic Book Creator
19222018
5th

Oh shit. RIP Stan Lee.

@_Cheeems

Claim your medal
1
@iamsomar23
RIP Stan LeeRIP Stan Lee
Leader
https://twitter.com/iamsomar23/status/1062052587078184960
2
@DJTosin
RIP Stan LeeRIP Stan Lee
+00:00:30
https://twitter.com/DJTosin/status/1062052713452556288
3
@Donatog87
RIP Stan LeeRIP Stan Lee
+00:00:38
https://twitter.com/Donatog87/status/1062052748634537984
4
@Barbs_B1
Oh No! #RIP Stan LeeOh No! #RIP Stan Lee
+00:00:40
https://twitter.com/Barbs_B1/status/1062052755974643714
5
@_Cheeems
Oh shit. RIP Stan Lee.Oh shit. RIP Stan Lee.
+00:00:42
https://twitter.com/_Cheeems/status/1062052763511619584

Mac Miller

Musician
19922018
5th

Oh no... FAWWWK... RIP MAC MILLER

@JustinMob

Claim your medal
1
@13_kirstin
RIP Mac MillerRIP Mac Miller
Leader
https://twitter.com/13_kirstin/status/1038160655461900288
2
@OrfeoConcini
Rip Mac MillerRip Mac Miller
+00:00:02
https://twitter.com/OrfeoConcini/status/1038160665700171776
3
@t_Sleater
Rip mac millerRip mac miller
+00:00:10
https://twitter.com/t_Sleater/status/1038160698935783425
4
@KPG_
RIP Mac Miller. Wtf!?RIP Mac Miller. Wtf!?
+00:00:16
https://twitter.com/KPG_/status/1038160724151943169
5
@JustinMob
Oh no... FAWWWK... RIP MAC MILLEROh no... FAWWWK... RIP MAC MILLER
+00:00:28
https://twitter.com/JustinMob/status/1038160776735989766

Aretha Franklin

Musician
19422018
1st

RIP ARETHA FRANKLIN DIED

@_GEE103

Claim your medal
1
@_GEE103
RIP ARETHA FRANKLIN DIEDRIP ARETHA FRANKLIN DIED
Leader
https://twitter.com/_GEE103/status/1030090718767984640
2
@Esquiremoore
RIP Aretha Franklin. There will never be another Queen of Soul.RIP Aretha Franklin. There will never be another Queen of Soul.
+00:00:57
https://twitter.com/Esquiremoore/status/1030090957860024321
3
@NurLovesCityFfs
RIP Aretha Franklin!!RIP Aretha Franklin!!
+00:00:57
https://twitter.com/NurLovesCityFfs/status/1030090960234012673
4
@jerseypiroz
Wow. RIP Aretha Franklin.Wow. RIP Aretha Franklin.
+00:02:04
https://twitter.com/jerseypiroz/status/1030091242191941632
5
@_Omvrrr
RIP Aretha FranklinRIP Aretha Franklin
+00:02:20
https://twitter.com/_Omvrrr/status/1030091305630806016

Anthony Bourdain

Chef
19562018
5th

Nooo wtf dude...RIP Anthony Bourdain. Respected that man a lot

@theBigCatalyst

Claim your medal
1
@peggy2176il
RIP ANTHONY BOURDAINRIP ANTHONY BOURDAIN
Leader
https://twitter.com/peggy2176il/status/1005046816696688640
2
@HSmithWrites
RIP, Anthony Bourdain. #SuicidePreventionRIP, Anthony Bourdain. #SuicidePrevention
+00:00:12
https://twitter.com/HSmithWrites/status/1005046868387270656
3
@IamSuz
RIP Anthony BourdainRIP Anthony Bourdain
+00:01:11
https://twitter.com/IamSuz/status/1005047113774923776
4
@Almondbaby
RIP ANTHONY BOURDAIN. You will be missesRIP ANTHONY BOURDAIN. You will be misses
+00:01:13
https://twitter.com/Almondbaby/status/1005047123090526208
5
@theBigCatalyst
Nooo wtf dude...RIP Anthony Bourdain. Respected that man a lotNooo wtf dude...RIP Anthony Bourdain. Respected that man a lot
+00:01:33
https://twitter.com/theBigCatalyst/status/1005047208276844544

Avicii

Musician
19892018
5th

RIP Avicii, legend

@Cappeh

Claim your medal
1
@stenholms
Rip AviciiRip Avicii
Leader
https://twitter.com/stenholms/status/987380516193267714
2
@MartinBurnsy
RiP AviciiRiP Avicii
+00:00:12
https://twitter.com/MartinBurnsy/status/987380567875510272
3
@philipkaburek
RIP #AviciiRIP #Avicii
+00:01:01
https://twitter.com/philipkaburek/status/987380774377836544
4
@mannensson86
RIP AviciiRIP Avicii
+00:01:12
https://twitter.com/mannensson86/status/987380818992619522
5
@Cappeh
RIP Avicii, legendRIP Avicii, legend
+00:01:27
https://twitter.com/Cappeh/status/987380883211653121

Tom Petty

Musician
19502017
1st

"You belong among the wildflowers" RIP Tom Petty

@jen_grammel

Claim your medal
1
@jen_grammel
"You belong among the wildflowers" RIP Tom Petty"You belong among the wildflowers" RIP Tom Petty
Leader
https://twitter.com/jen_grammel/status/915059324011020288
2
@ReidMane
Rip Tom Petty Last dance with Mary Jane will forever be a favorite of mineRip Tom Petty Last dance with Mary Jane will forever be a favorite of mine
+00:00:35
https://twitter.com/ReidMane/status/915059468853014530
3
@jgjordi1974
RIP Tom Petty.RIP Tom Petty.
+00:00:43
https://twitter.com/jgjordi1974/status/915059505897132033
4
@108wintersrest
RIP TOM PETTY as well. ♡♡♡♡RIP TOM PETTY as well. ♡♡♡♡
+00:00:45
https://twitter.com/108wintersrest/status/915059514138857473
5
@mattdrawsyou
RIP Tom Petty . . . #tompetty #rip #ink #inktober #inkart #drawing #art #rock #legendRIP Tom Petty . . . #tompetty #rip #ink #inktober #inkart #drawing #art #rock #legend
+00:02:05
https://twitter.com/mattdrawsyou/status/915059847372185606

Juicero

Startup
20132017
4th

RIP Juicero. If you're feeling nostalgic for $400 juice, here's The @technology video:

@BradStone

Claim your medal
1
@MadelineLStone
RIP JuiceroRIP Juicero
Leader
https://twitter.com/MadelineLStone/status/903681648851636226
2
@followtheh
RIP JuiceroRIP Juicero
+00:03:53
https://twitter.com/followtheh/status/903682626011189248
3
@IanReelDeal
rip juicerorip juicero
+00:13:41
https://twitter.com/IanReelDeal/status/903685093130162177
4
@BradStone
RIP Juicero. If you're feeling nostalgic for $400 juice, here's The @technology video:RIP Juicero. If you're feeling nostalgic for $400 juice, here's The @technology video:
+00:14:02
https://twitter.com/BradStone/status/903685180480618496
5
@philemonborz
RIP JuiceroRIP Juicero
+00:16:26
https://twitter.com/philemonborz/status/903685786805075969

Carrie Fisher

Actress
19562016
4th

RIP Carrie Fisher...one of my favorite celebrities. I'm devastated

@kathholl

Claim your medal
1
@standingup4us
RIP Carrie FisherRIP Carrie Fisher
Leader
https://twitter.com/standingup4us/status/813803486257283072
2
@dfwdotcom
RIP Carrie FisherRIP Carrie Fisher
+00:00:09
https://twitter.com/dfwdotcom/status/813803524077342720
3
@breatheheavycom
RIP Carrie Fisher. May the force be with youRIP Carrie Fisher. May the force be with you
+00:00:54
https://twitter.com/breatheheavycom/status/813803710883119104
4
@kathholl
RIP Carrie Fisher...one of my favorite celebrities. I'm devastatedRIP Carrie Fisher...one of my favorite celebrities. I'm devastated
+00:01:08
https://twitter.com/kathholl/status/813803769423155200
5
@rezner
RIP Carrie Fisher. Sad news.RIP Carrie Fisher. Sad news.
+00:01:41
https://twitter.com/rezner/status/813803911249326080

Leonard Cohen

Musician
19342016
1st

RIP Leonard Cohen #LeonardCohen #hallelujah

@MysticLogger

Claim your medal
1
@MysticLogger
RIP Leonard Cohen #LeonardCohen #hallelujahRIP Leonard Cohen #LeonardCohen #hallelujah
Leader
https://twitter.com/MysticLogger/status/796889180714496000
2
@DespoilerofH
RIP Leonard Cohen....RIP Leonard Cohen....
+00:00:49
https://twitter.com/DespoilerofH/status/796889384335343617
3
@bradydaley
Oh seriously, fuck this week! RIP Leonard CohenOh seriously, fuck this week! RIP Leonard Cohen
+00:00:56
https://twitter.com/bradydaley/status/796889412151803904
4
@RossWBermanIV
RIP Leonard Cohen.RIP Leonard Cohen.
+00:01:10
https://twitter.com/RossWBermanIV/status/796889474856841217
5
@mdavanwetton
RIP Leonard Cohen and thank you for all you gave usRIP Leonard Cohen and thank you for all you gave us
+00:01:47
https://twitter.com/mdavanwetton/status/796889627630112768

Muhammad Ali

Athlete
19422016
3rd

RIP Muhammad Ali...

@VonAndris

Claim your medal
1
@apostle4
RIP Muhammad AliRIP Muhammad Ali
Leader
https://twitter.com/apostle4/status/738800958067642368
2
@PointGreenz
RIP Muhammad AliRIP Muhammad Ali
+00:34:38
https://twitter.com/PointGreenz/status/738809673780985857
3
@VonAndris
RIP Muhammad Ali...RIP Muhammad Ali...
+01:21:59
https://twitter.com/VonAndris/status/738821591182770177
4
@Bdotconto
RIP Muhammad AliRIP Muhammad Ali
+01:29:03
https://twitter.com/Bdotconto/status/738823368963706880
5
@KdotJohnson_
RIP Muhammad AliRIP Muhammad Ali
+01:38:17
https://twitter.com/KdotJohnson_/status/738825692608004096

Harambe

Gorilla
19992016
1st

RIP Harambe! A majestic animal gone from of no fault of his own other than being a gorilla @CincinnatiZoo

@fabkks

Claim your medal
1
@fabkks
RIP Harambe! A majestic animal gone from of no fault of his own other than being a gorilla @CincinnatiZooRIP Harambe! A majestic animal gone from of no fault of his own other than being a gorilla @CincinnatiZoo
Leader
https://twitter.com/fabkks/status/736681979723284481
2
@create4wild
Such a sad day. RIP Harambe @heartfeltlauren @CincinnatiZooSuch a sad day. RIP Harambe @heartfeltlauren @CincinnatiZoo
+00:04:30
https://twitter.com/create4wild/status/736683111845482496
3
@Court_Shorts
RIP Harambe. A day after your birthdayRIP Harambe. A day after your birthday
+00:45:32
https://twitter.com/Court_Shorts/status/736693436632453125
4
@PJS827
RIP HarambeRIP Harambe
+01:11:42
https://twitter.com/PJS827/status/736700024105631745
5
@xomaggiebattles
RIP HarambeRIP Harambe
+01:14:54
https://twitter.com/xomaggiebattles/status/736700829713846272

Prince

Musician
19582016
2nd

RIP Prince. He'll be dancing on the ceiling* in perpetuity. *ceiling = heaven

@miggiesmalls

Claim your medal
1
@Pdrmolina
RIP #PrinceRIP #Prince
Leader
https://twitter.com/Pdrmolina/status/723190142652022784
2
@miggiesmalls
RIP Prince. He'll be dancing on the ceiling* in perpetuity. *ceiling = heavenRIP Prince. He'll be dancing on the ceiling* in perpetuity. *ceiling = heaven
+00:01:06
https://twitter.com/miggiesmalls/status/723190419056533504
3
@OllieJourno
RIP Prince - so sad :(RIP Prince - so sad :(
+00:04:51
https://twitter.com/OllieJourno/status/723191360107384833
4
@lmaokstfu
Omg wtf rip prince im so sad wrfOmg wtf rip prince im so sad wrf
+00:05:36
https://twitter.com/lmaokstfu/status/723191548700155905
5
@GeekFurious
RIP Prince?RIP Prince?
+00:05:37
https://twitter.com/GeekFurious/status/723191552772702211

David Bowie

Musician
19472016
1st

Sad, sad day for music. This one really hurts.#RIP David Bowie!

@ZachBirdsong

Claim your medal
1
@ZachBirdsong
Sad, sad day for music. This one really hurts.#RIP David Bowie!Sad, sad day for music. This one really hurts.#RIP David Bowie!
Leader
https://twitter.com/ZachBirdsong/status/686435661663080448
2
@NotLonis
Yo what? RIP David BowieYo what? RIP David Bowie
+00:02:56
https://twitter.com/NotLonis/status/686436398677778432
3
@jeffjacobson
Holy shit. RIP David Bowie. What a shock. His new album is brilliant.Holy shit. RIP David Bowie. What a shock. His new album is brilliant.
+00:02:59
https://twitter.com/jeffjacobson/status/686436412971864065
4
@motherhyolyn
RIP David BowieRIP David Bowie
+00:03:01
https://twitter.com/motherhyolyn/status/686436419359891456
5
@dr_ryan
Fuck, RIP David BowieFuck, RIP David Bowie
+00:03:04
https://twitter.com/dr_ryan/status/686436434044059648

Joan Rivers

Comedian
19332014
1st

RIP Joan Rivers. Janine, I'll see you next week -___-

@wildmanjones

Claim your medal
1
@wildmanjones
RIP Joan Rivers. Janine, I'll see you next week -___-RIP Joan Rivers. Janine, I'll see you next week -___-
Leader
https://twitter.com/wildmanjones/status/507603044352425984
2
@Suzette11233
RIP Joan RiversRIP Joan Rivers
+00:01:04
https://twitter.com/Suzette11233/status/507603315534733313
3
@nickmcclellan
#RIP Joan Rivers#RIP Joan Rivers
+00:01:12
https://twitter.com/nickmcclellan/status/507603348359376896
4
@redletterdave
RIP JOAN RIVERS. WOW.RIP JOAN RIVERS. WOW.
+00:01:14
https://twitter.com/redletterdave/status/507603357783965697
5
@Couzin_Vinny
RIP Joan RiversRIP Joan Rivers
+00:01:23
https://twitter.com/Couzin_Vinny/status/507603393255190528

Robin Williams

Actor
19512014
1st

Whoa! #RIP Robin Williams. I'm stunned. Sad.

@princss6

Claim your medal
1
@princss6
Whoa! #RIP Robin Williams. I'm stunned. Sad.Whoa! #RIP Robin Williams. I'm stunned. Sad.
Leader
https://twitter.com/princss6/status/498964301185822721
2
@BTavares510
Damn RIP Robin WilliamsDamn RIP Robin Williams
+00:02:13
https://twitter.com/BTavares510/status/498964859908665344
3
@eggzactlyy
RIP Robin Williams. A sad and unexpected loss. You were a star. I love you.RIP Robin Williams. A sad and unexpected loss. You were a star. I love you.
+00:02:14
https://twitter.com/eggzactlyy/status/498964865038692353
4
@sscruises
Wow RIP Robin Williams.Wow RIP Robin Williams.
+00:02:15
https://twitter.com/sscruises/status/498964866926141442
5
@gcacho
RIP Robin Williams WTF?RIP Robin Williams WTF?
+00:02:19
https://twitter.com/gcacho/status/498964884655067136

Philip Seymour Hoffman

Actor
19672014
5th

Holy shit. RIP Philip Seymour Hoffman

@ThatGuyBry31

Claim your medal
1
@Zarandi
RIP philip seymour hoffman!RIP philip seymour hoffman!
Leader
https://twitter.com/Zarandi/status/430043294589272064
2
@noplaneson911
RIP Philip Seymour HoffmanRIP Philip Seymour Hoffman
+00:00:47
https://twitter.com/noplaneson911/status/430043490731319296
3
@SKIPdaZIP
RIP Philip Seymour HoffmanRIP Philip Seymour Hoffman
+00:01:05
https://twitter.com/SKIPdaZIP/status/430043564547276800
4
@AdrienAllSports
RIP Philip Seymour HoffmanRIP Philip Seymour Hoffman
+00:01:20
https://twitter.com/AdrienAllSports/status/430043627264679936
5
@ThatGuyBry31
Holy shit. RIP Philip Seymour HoffmanHoly shit. RIP Philip Seymour Hoffman
+00:01:33
https://twitter.com/ThatGuyBry31/status/430043682637901824

Paul Walker

Actor
19732013
5th

RIP Paul Walker. Fast and the furious was my favorite movie franchise growing up

@lostfvith

Claim your medal
1
@Kellytheshort
RIP Paul WalkerRIP Paul Walker
Leader
https://twitter.com/Kellytheshort/status/406948726402326528
2
@blogboyzHQ
@OffVinDiesel RIP Paul Walker@OffVinDiesel RIP Paul Walker
+00:01:29
https://twitter.com/blogboyzHQ/status/406949098877485056
3
@NickBeckwith
Damn RIP Paul walker!Damn RIP Paul walker!
+00:02:08
https://twitter.com/NickBeckwith/status/406949263453589504
4
@kayleeherbert15
“@Wyatt769: Rip Paul Walker . way to young“@Wyatt769: Rip Paul Walker . way to young
+00:08:45
https://twitter.com/kayleeherbert15/status/406950925551431681
5
@lostfvith
RIP Paul Walker. Fast and the furious was my favorite movie franchise growing upRIP Paul Walker. Fast and the furious was my favorite movie franchise growing up
+00:09:39
https://twitter.com/lostfvith/status/406951154481135616

James Gandolfini

Actor
19612013
1st

OMG RIP JAMES GANDOLFINI PARDON IF I SPELL INCORRECTLY

@Jackiefabulous

Claim your medal
1
@Jackiefabulous
OMG RIP JAMES GANDOLFINI PARDON IF I SPELL INCORRECTLYOMG RIP JAMES GANDOLFINI PARDON IF I SPELL INCORRECTLY
Leader
https://twitter.com/Jackiefabulous/status/347494604150538240
2
@WriterLe
RIP James GandolfiniRIP James Gandolfini
+00:00:01
https://twitter.com/WriterLe/status/347494608206450688
3
@TheGregoryE
RIP James Gandolfini - heard about it 10 min ago. Very sad.RIP James Gandolfini - heard about it 10 min ago. Very sad.
+00:00:44
https://twitter.com/TheGregoryE/status/347494787366133760
4
@jillbillpill
NO!!!!!! RIP JAMES GANDOLFINI! OMG. That's devastating!NO!!!!!! RIP JAMES GANDOLFINI! OMG. That's devastating!
+00:00:57
https://twitter.com/jillbillpill/status/347494844148629504
5
@widescreenJohn
Whoa. RIP James Gandolfini???Whoa. RIP James Gandolfini???
+00:01:13
https://twitter.com/widescreenJohn/status/347494908841566208

Whitney Houston

Musician
19632012
2nd

Rip Whitney Houston!!' damn cocaine is a powerful drug !!!

@johnburgandee

Claim your medal
1
@iAmMuzicKing
RIP Whitney HoustonRIP Whitney Houston
Leader
https://twitter.com/iAmMuzicKing/status/168496697448734721
2
@johnburgandee
Rip Whitney Houston!!' damn cocaine is a powerful drug !!!Rip Whitney Houston!!' damn cocaine is a powerful drug !!!
+00:00:55
https://twitter.com/johnburgandee/status/168496925811810306
3
@LucasOseguera
RIP Whitney HoustonRIP Whitney Houston
+00:09:16
https://twitter.com/LucasOseguera/status/168499027468488704
4
@kckskrg_deactiv
RIP Whitney HoustonRIP Whitney Houston
+00:09:49
https://twitter.com/kckskrg_deactiv/status/168499168158023682
5
@ShawnFinchum
RIP Whitney HoustonRIP Whitney Houston
+00:09:56
https://twitter.com/ShawnFinchum/status/168499197878861824

Gus Fring

Restaurateur
20082011
1st

RIP Gus Fring #breakingbad #meth #wtf

@autoverse

Claim your medal
1
@autoverse
RIP Gus Fring #breakingbad #meth #wtfRIP Gus Fring #breakingbad #meth #wtf
Leader
https://twitter.com/autoverse/status/123229091250978816
2
@alexandra_ewing
Holy fucking god that was amazing. RIP Gus Fring and hilarious sidekick to Gus.Holy fucking god that was amazing. RIP Gus Fring and hilarious sidekick to Gus.
+00:00:44
https://twitter.com/alexandra_ewing/status/123229276463046657
3
@Sexual_T_Rex
RIP Gus FringRIP Gus Fring
+02:50:38
https://twitter.com/Sexual_T_Rex/status/123272031721635840
4
@yeahrighttom
RIP Gus Fring:(RIP Gus Fring:(
+03:21:06
https://twitter.com/yeahrighttom/status/123279699941134336
5
@AngryFistofGod
RIP Gus FringRIP Gus Fring
+04:08:04
https://twitter.com/AngryFistofGod/status/123291520987168768

Amy Winehouse

Musician
19832011
4th

I still don't believe it until it's confirmed but if true then RIP Amy Winehouse

@SirHeppe

Claim your medal
1
@NicholasOwens
RIP Amy WinehouseRIP Amy Winehouse
Leader
https://twitter.com/NicholasOwens/status/94801033334755328
2
@jennirowland86
Rip Amy Winehouse! XRip Amy Winehouse! X
+00:01:54
https://twitter.com/jenni_bower/status/94801513796468736
3
@wildkerinda
RIP Amy winehouse xRIP Amy winehouse x
+00:04:18
https://twitter.com/wildkerinda/status/94802117717540864
4
@SirHeppe
I still don't believe it until it's confirmed but if true then RIP Amy WinehouseI still don't believe it until it's confirmed but if true then RIP Amy Winehouse
+00:06:03
https://x.com/SirHeppe/status/94802557272195072
5
@CoryJHopkins
RIP Amy Winehouse :/ Kind Of Been Coming For a Few Years Now!RIP Amy Winehouse :/ Kind Of Been Coming For a Few Years Now!
+00:06:06
https://twitter.com/CoryJHopkins/status/94802567644725248

Brittany Murphy

Actress
19772009
5th

RIP Brittany Murphy... I actually thought she was pretty hot. Sad to see her go.

@EastCoastVegas

Claim your medal
1
@TeaJhey
rip Brittany Murphyrip Brittany Murphy
Leader
https://twitter.com/TeaJhey/status/6867256817
2
@BryanSimon
RIP Brittany Murphy.RIP Brittany Murphy.
+00:00:38
https://twitter.com/BryanSimon/status/6867272352
3
@Mursteez
ya never know what you're going to see on tmz RIP Brittany Murphyya never know what you're going to see on tmz RIP Brittany Murphy
+00:02:59
https://twitter.com/Mursteez/status/6867330275
4
@MissCarolynC
WHOA sadness. RIP Brittany MurphyWHOA sadness. RIP Brittany Murphy
+00:03:22
https://twitter.com/MissCarolynC/status/6867339435
5
@EastCoastVegas
RIP Brittany Murphy... I actually thought she was pretty hot. Sad to see her go.RIP Brittany Murphy... I actually thought she was pretty hot. Sad to see her go.
+00:04:10
https://twitter.com/EastCoastVegas/status/6867359492

Michael Jackson

Musician
19582009
5th

rip MICHAEL JACKSON! CARDIAC ARREST! RIP HE JUST DIED FOLKS I WORK AT THE HOSPITAL IN UCLA

@tommy__tank

Claim your medal
1
@ma74
rip michael jacksonrip michael jackson
Leader
https://twitter.com/ma74/status/2332475233
2
@shut_up_tom
Its official. RIP, MJ.Its official. RIP, MJ.
+00:00:07
https://twitter.com/shut_up_tom/status/2332477078
3
@outsideout_
RIP Michael Jackson?RIP Michael Jackson?
+00:00:08
https://twitter.com/outsideout_/status/2332477396
4
@Revenant_Media
RIP Michael Jackson #twittertooearlyRIP Michael Jackson #twittertooearly
+00:00:19
https://twitter.com/Revenant_Media/status/2332479895
5
@tommy__tank
rip MICHAEL JACKSON! CARDIAC ARREST! RIP HE JUST DIED FOLKS I WORK AT THE HOSPITAL IN UCLArip MICHAEL JACKSON! CARDIAC ARREST! RIP HE JUST DIED FOLKS I WORK AT THE HOSPITAL IN UCLA
+00:01:32
https://twitter.com/tommy__tank/status/2332497796

Circuit City

Retailer
19492009
1st

RIP, Circuit City. I'm going to miss you....

@MichaelVGalvan

Claim your medal
1
@MichaelVGalvan
RIP, Circuit City. I'm going to miss you....RIP, Circuit City. I'm going to miss you....
Leader
https://twitter.com/MichaelVGalvan/status/1298276230
2
@wbuckles
relaxing after my last day at work... RIP Circuit City!relaxing after my last day at work... RIP Circuit City!
+00:00:26
https://twitter.com/wbuckles/status/1298277653
3
@mspahr
RIP Circuit CityRIP Circuit City
+01:19:50
https://twitter.com/mspahr/status/1298542499
4
@Pietari
RIP Circuit CityRIP Circuit City
+01:36:36
https://twitter.com/Pietari/status/1298597952
5
@WilliamBeutler
RIP Circuit City, I guess. Hey, but I bought The Downward Spiral there plus my 264-CD carrying case, back when music was stored on discs.RIP Circuit City, I guess. Hey, but I bought The Downward Spiral there plus my 264-CD carrying case, back when music was stored on discs.
+01:54:12
https://twitter.com/WilliamBeutler/status/1298655906

Bernie Mac

Comedian
19572008
1st

wow RIP Bernie Mac, a great comedian

@shaanx

Claim your medal
1
@shaanx
wow RIP Bernie Mac, a great comedianwow RIP Bernie Mac, a great comedian
Leader
https://twitter.com/shaanx/status/882441398
2
@justinrains
RIP Bernie Mac you will be missedRIP Bernie Mac you will be missed
+00:06:58
https://twitter.com/justinrains/status/882445047
3
@joeydigital
rip bernie macrip bernie mac
+00:18:16
https://twitter.com/joeydigital/status/882450405
4
@gobo
RIP Bernie MacRIP Bernie Mac
+00:29:12
https://twitter.com/gobo/status/882455883
5
@CSMcMahon
RIP Bernie Mac, http://tinyurl.com/6q3awpRIP Bernie Mac, http://tinyurl.com/6q3awp
+00:30:03
https://twitter.com/CSMcMahon/status/882456315

Heath Ledger

Actor
19792008
2nd

@sarahmeyers This Seattle blog has a bunch of quality links inc. NYT article. What a shame. RIP Heath Ledger

@stephagresta

Claim your medal
1
@missitorquceres
RIP Heath Ledger.RIP Heath Ledger.
Leader
https://twitter.com/missitorquceres/status/629940412
2
@stephagresta
@sarahmeyers This Seattle blog has a bunch of quality links inc. NYT article. What a shame. RIP Heath Ledger@sarahmeyers This Seattle blog has a bunch of quality links inc. NYT article. What a shame. RIP Heath Ledger
+00:02:27
https://twitter.com/stephagresta/status/629947752
3
@cindi
rip heath ledger. makes me think of river phx, michael hutchens, all who have gone before.rip heath ledger. makes me think of river phx, michael hutchens, all who have gone before.
+00:07:30
https://twitter.com/cindi/status/629965592
4
@cto7182
Finding out that The Joker in 'The Dark Knight' died for real ='( RIP Heath LedgerFinding out that The Joker in 'The Dark Knight' died for real ='( RIP Heath Ledger
+00:10:58
https://twitter.com/cto7182/status/629976572
5
@utku
RIP Heath LedgerRIP Heath Ledger
+00:16:23
https://twitter.com/utku/status/629992352