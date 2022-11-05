The RIP Off
Be the first to eulogize dead celebrities and WIN!
Our Holy Mission
- Be the first to post “RIP” to a deceased celebrity
- Get a custom medal to commemorate your victory!
"RIP Matthew Perry, we will miss you"
Latest Eulogy
Teri Garr
Actor
1944 – 2024
“Wow. RIP Teri Garr”
When a celebrity dies, a solemn ritual begins: millions race to be the first to post “RIP.”
The RIP Off rewards the fastest eulogists with a custom medal and immortality on this leaderboard.
Eulogies For
Teri Garr
Actor
Liam Payne
Musician
Pete Rose
Athlete
Kris Kristofferson
Musician
Maggie Smith
Actor
James Earl Jones
Actor
Lou Dobbs
TV Host
Shannen Doherty
Actor
Richard Simmons
Fitness Instructor
Ruth Westheimer
Psychologist
Shelley Duvall
Actor
Donald Sutherland
Actor
Willie Mays
Athlete
Kabosa
Doge
OJ Simpson
Athlete
Toby Keith
Musician
Carl Weathers
Actor
Henry Kissinger
Politician
Charlie Munger
Investor
Matthew Perry
Actor
Steve Harwell
Musician
Jimmy Buffet
Musician
Bob Barker
Television Host
Yevgeny Prigozhin
Businessman
Paul Reubens
Actor
Sinéad O'Connor
Musician
Tony Bennett
Musician
Alan Arkin
Actor
Cormac McCarthy
Writer
Ted Kaczynski
Unabomber
Tina Turner
Musician
Logan Roy
CEO
Jerry Springer
Television Host
Raquel Welch
Actress
Burt Bacharach
Musician
Aaron Carter
Musician
Angela Lansbury
Actress
Coolio
Musician
Queen Elizabeth
Monarch
Meat Loaf
Musician
Bob Saget
Comedian
Sidney Poitier
Actor
Betty White
Actress
Norm Macdonald
Comedian
Alex Trebek
Television Host
Sean Connery
Actor
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice
Chadwick Boseman
Actor
Kirk Douglas
Actor
Kobe Bryant
Athlete
Grumpy Cat
Meme Cat
Stan Lee
Comic Book Creator
Mac Miller
Musician
Aretha Franklin
Musician
Anthony Bourdain
Chef
Avicii
Musician
Tom Petty
Musician
Juicero
Startup
Carrie Fisher
Actress
Leonard Cohen
Musician
Muhammad Ali
Athlete
Harambe
Gorilla
Prince
Musician
David Bowie
Musician
Joan Rivers
Comedian
Robin Williams
Actor
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Actor
Paul Walker
Actor
James Gandolfini
Actor
Whitney Houston
Musician
Gus Fring
Restaurateur
Amy Winehouse
Musician
Brittany Murphy
Actress
Michael Jackson
Musician
Circuit City
Retailer
Bernie Mac
Comedian
Heath Ledger
Actor
Liam Payne
Musician
1993 – 2024
“Estaba tan duro que quedó clavado en la vereda. Rip Liam Payne”
Pete Rose
Athlete
1941 – 2024
“@PeteRose_14 Rip Pete rose condolences to his family”
Kris Kristofferson
Musician
1936 – 2024
“There goes my childhood... RIP Kris Kristofferson.”
Maggie Smith
Actor
1934 – 2024
“Awww! RIP Maggie Smith!”
James Earl Jones
Actor
1931 – 2024
“RIP James Earl Jones. The definition of a legend”
Lou Dobbs
TV Host
1945 – 2024
“RIP Lou Dobbs Best of the best.”
Shannen Doherty
Actor
1971 – 2024
“#BeverlyHills90210 war prägend. Ich habe damals jede Folge geschaut, bevor es ins ländliche Nachleben ging. Schon traurig, die Menschen so früh sterben zu sehen. RIP Shannen Doherty.”
Richard Simmons
Fitness Instructor
1948 – 2024
“RIP Richard Simmons. dead at 76 :(”
Ruth Westheimer
Psychologist
1928 – 2024
“Damn. RIP Dr. Ruth. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist known to millions as ‘Dr. Ruth,’ dies at 96”
Shelley Duvall
Actor
1949 – 2024
“RIP Shelley Duvall. She deserved so much better than the way she was treated by the industry.”
Donald Sutherland
Actor
1935 – 2024
“RIP Donald Sutherland Oh no. Such a gentleman. #DonaldSutherland”
Willie Mays
Athlete
1931 – 2024
“Rest Easy To a legend Rip Willie mays #forevergiant @SFGiants”
Kabosa
Doge
2005 – 2024
“Rip Doge God”
OJ Simpson
Athlete
1947 – 2024
“RIP OJ Simpson. Gunned down in his prime.”
Toby Keith
Musician
1961 – 2024
“Rip Toby Keith. You entertained so many throughout the years.”
Carl Weathers
Actor
1948 – 2024
“RIP Carl Weathers - my wife ran into him at a DGA golf tournament this past summer and the stress of watching Chubbs Peterson watch her tee off was incredibly intense. She later talked with him about bread pudding. Rock solid star and warm soul”
Henry Kissinger
Politician
1923 – 2023
“First Charlie Munger, now Henry Kissinger? RIP Henry Kissinger.”
Charlie Munger
Investor
1924 – 2023
“RIP Charlie Munger.”
Matthew Perry
Actor
1969 – 2023
“Just heard chandler bing drowned at his home in Los Angeles. Rip Matthew Perry”
Steve Harwell
Musician
1967 – 2023
“RIP Steve Harwell, the lead singer from Smash Mouth 🙏🏼❤️”
Jimmy Buffet
Musician
1946 – 2023
“Margaritaville will never be the same. #RIP Jimmy Buffet”
Bob Barker
Television Host
1923 – 2023
“RIP Bob Barker a game show legend”
Yevgeny Prigozhin
Businessman
1961 – 2023
“He didn't last. RIP YEVGENY PRIGOZHIN”
Paul Reubens
Actor
1952 – 2023
“Rip Paul Reubens I’m a little weirder cause you were too. #peeweeherman #peeweesplayhouse”
Sinéad O'Connor
Musician
1966 – 2023
“RIP Sinead O’Connor”
Tony Bennett
Musician
1926 – 2023
“RIP Tony Bennett. We saw him 3 years ago and he was amazing”
Alan Arkin
Actor
1934 – 2023
“#RIP Alan Arkin - Escape from Sobibor, that film educated me”
Cormac McCarthy
Writer
1933 – 2023
“RIP Cormac McCarthy, a man whose work I can't read without thinking of the Mike Tyson Mysteries episode where he's portrayed as a centaur”
Ted Kaczynski
Unabomber
1942 – 2023
“RIP Ted Kaczynski. You taught me it was okay to be weird”
Tina Turner
Musician
1939 – 2023
“RIP Tina Turner. Thanks for the music. #tinaturner”
Logan Roy
CEO
2018 – 2023
“RIP LOGAN ROY YOU WERE VILE BUT YOU WERE REAL”
Jerry Springer
Television Host
1944 – 2023
“RIP Jerry Springer. Grew up watching him on our local news.”
Raquel Welch
Actress
1940 – 2023
“RIP Raquel Welch. Hard to believe she even aged and is now gone.”
Burt Bacharach
Musician
1928 – 2023
“RIP Burt Bacharach. A legendary songwriter and composer. Made a lasting impact on the world of music.”
Aaron Carter
Musician
1987 – 2022
“RIP Aaron Carter. Just heard from a close friend of his that he was found unresponsive this morning”
Angela Lansbury
Actress
1925 – 2022
“Murder She Wrote was a classic. RIP Angela Lansbury”
Coolio
Musician
1963 – 2022
“Rip #coolio man wtf”
Queen Elizabeth
Monarch
1926 – 2022
“Rip Queen Elizabeth God save the Queen”
Meat Loaf
Musician
1947 – 2022
“RIP Meatloaf”
Bob Saget
Comedian
1956 – 2022
“Damn RIP Bob Saget”
Sidney Poitier
Actor
1927 – 2022
“Rip Sidney Poitier ..he was a trailblazer... sad to hear”
Betty White
Actress
1922 – 2021
“Wow RIP Betty White 🙏🏾”
Norm Macdonald
Comedian
1959 – 2021
“Holy fuck. RIP Norm MacDonald. I almost started crying when I read the news.”
Alex Trebek
Television Host
1940 – 2020
“RIP Alex Trebek Dead at 80 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer via @TMZ”
Sean Connery
Actor
1930 – 2020
“RIP Sean Connery Absolute legend.”
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice
1933 – 2020
“RIP RBG.”
Chadwick Boseman
Actor
1976 – 2020
“You're kidding me. Heart just dropped. RIP Chadwick Boseman. On Jackie Robinson Day too?”
Kirk Douglas
Actor
1916 – 2020
“RIP Kirk Douglas. 103 years old.”
Kobe Bryant
Athlete
1978 – 2020
“woah rip kobe bryant”
Grumpy Cat
Meme Cat
2012 – 2019
“RIP Grumpy Cat I loved you so much Rest peacefully in cat heaven”
Stan Lee
Comic Book Creator
1922 – 2018
“Oh shit. RIP Stan Lee.”
Mac Miller
Musician
1992 – 2018
“Oh no... FAWWWK... RIP MAC MILLER”
Aretha Franklin
Musician
1942 – 2018
“RIP ARETHA FRANKLIN DIED”
Anthony Bourdain
Chef
1956 – 2018
“Nooo wtf dude...RIP Anthony Bourdain. Respected that man a lot”
Avicii
Musician
1989 – 2018
“RIP Avicii, legend”
Tom Petty
Musician
1950 – 2017
“"You belong among the wildflowers" RIP Tom Petty”
Juicero
Startup
2013 – 2017
“RIP Juicero. If you're feeling nostalgic for $400 juice, here's The @technology video:”
Carrie Fisher
Actress
1956 – 2016
“RIP Carrie Fisher...one of my favorite celebrities. I'm devastated”
Leonard Cohen
Musician
1934 – 2016
“RIP Leonard Cohen #LeonardCohen #hallelujah”
Muhammad Ali
Athlete
1942 – 2016
“RIP Muhammad Ali...”
Harambe
Gorilla
1999 – 2016
“RIP Harambe! A majestic animal gone from of no fault of his own other than being a gorilla @CincinnatiZoo”
Prince
Musician
1958 – 2016
“RIP Prince. He'll be dancing on the ceiling* in perpetuity. *ceiling = heaven”
David Bowie
Musician
1947 – 2016
“Sad, sad day for music. This one really hurts.#RIP David Bowie!”
Joan Rivers
Comedian
1933 – 2014
“RIP Joan Rivers. Janine, I'll see you next week -___-”
Robin Williams
Actor
1951 – 2014
“Whoa! #RIP Robin Williams. I'm stunned. Sad.”
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Actor
1967 – 2014
“Holy shit. RIP Philip Seymour Hoffman”
Paul Walker
Actor
1973 – 2013
“RIP Paul Walker. Fast and the furious was my favorite movie franchise growing up”
James Gandolfini
Actor
1961 – 2013
“OMG RIP JAMES GANDOLFINI PARDON IF I SPELL INCORRECTLY”
Whitney Houston
Musician
1963 – 2012
“Rip Whitney Houston!!' damn cocaine is a powerful drug !!!”
Gus Fring
Restaurateur
2008 – 2011
“RIP Gus Fring #breakingbad #meth #wtf”
Amy Winehouse
Musician
1983 – 2011
“I still don't believe it until it's confirmed but if true then RIP Amy Winehouse”
Brittany Murphy
Actress
1977 – 2009
“RIP Brittany Murphy... I actually thought she was pretty hot. Sad to see her go.”
Michael Jackson
Musician
1958 – 2009
“rip MICHAEL JACKSON! CARDIAC ARREST! RIP HE JUST DIED FOLKS I WORK AT THE HOSPITAL IN UCLA”
Circuit City
Retailer
1949 – 2009
“RIP, Circuit City. I'm going to miss you....”
Bernie Mac
Comedian
1957 – 2008
“wow RIP Bernie Mac, a great comedian”
Heath Ledger
Actor
1979 – 2008
“@sarahmeyers This Seattle blog has a bunch of quality links inc. NYT article. What a shame. RIP Heath Ledger”